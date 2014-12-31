Denver Chiropractor Provides Treatment for Auto Accident Injury Pain

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2014 --The Denver chiropractors at Parker Wellness Center apply the most advanced treatment available for sufferers of pain resulting from auto accident injury, even if the accident occurred years ago. Some chronic pain symptoms may be the cause of underlying subluxations and misalignments that have gone untreated, and some patients don't realize how an old injury can continue to cause pain long after the event. A study by the Insurance Research Council reveals that in almost a third of all motor vehicle accidents (MVAs) injury claimants pursue chiropractic treatment. According to the National Safety Council, over 12 million MVAs occur annually, meaning several million of those affected will seek chiropractic treatment.



Chiropractic care has proven to be an exceptional approach to the treatment of soft tissue injuries, particularly to the spine. The most common injuries that result from MVAs are spinal muscle and ligament sprains and strains, making chiropractic treatment an obvious choice. Many individuals suffering from MVA injury pain choose chiropractic care for the treatment of their injuries because of the non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and customizable methods, and treatment often results in total patient satisfaction.



The skilled Denver chiropractors at Parker Wellness Center treat auto injuries with a combination of specific treatments and thorough investigation. Often, a delayed onset of symptoms may arise weeks or months after the event. This combination of thorough consultation and skilled practice extends to all of their treatment. For example, Parker chiropractors will conduct treatment of work-related injuries by first looking into workstation setup, whether ergonomically correct equipment is used, and if proper, safe working techniques are used, such as proper support when typing for a business person, or if support apparatus are used for laborers to reduce bodily stress on hands, knees, back and joints. When considering sports injuries, Parker chiropractors will seek out biomechanical or muscular imbalances that result from over activity or repeated stress.



