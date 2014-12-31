Whole Life Learning Center Is Expanding to Offer More Students an Innovative, Holistic Curriculum

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2014 --In recent years, there has been considerable criticism of the nation's schools for a variety of reasons like teaching to standardized tests, loss of teachers, grades for pay and voucher systems.



These controversies have spawned a wide variety of new approaches to teaching young students. Among the most successful of these is the Whole Life Learning Center in Austin, TX, which fosters a powerful desire in its students to learn. The appealing teaching methods that WLLC utilizes have helped attract a surfeit of families who are enrolling their children or putting them on the waiting list.



At the core of the Whole Life Learning curriculum is the mission to empower students to live lives that they love and improve the communities they live in. With this in mind, students are taught the fundamentals of academic learning as well as health and wellness, ecological awareness, communication and social justice. The private K-8 school has more than tripled its enrollment from its founding in 2011, when it served 15 families to now serving over 50 families with children enrolled in the school. Much of the appeal of Whole Life Learning Center is the positive response from the students themselves, who are enormously eager to return to school so that they can enjoy the project-based education and personalized learning plans. Whole Life Learning Center even offers classes to parents, including holistic health and permaculture.



While Whole Life Learning Center has experienced rampant growth, it needs support from the public to expand its facilities. The school would like to add a new Math & Music classroom for its middle school students. The estimated cost of this new construction is $50,000, and Whole Life Learning Center has launched an Indiegogo fundraising campaign to raise the amount. In return for supporting this worthy project, you may receive perks like flower seeds, canvas bags, magnets, T-shirts, original artwork, a handcrafted bench with personal dedication, or memorialization in the new Math & Music building.



For more information about Whole Life Learning Center or to make a financial contribution, please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/help-us-build-our-new-math-music-classroom



About the Whole Life Learning Center

The Whole Life Learning Center is a place where people of all ages come together to imagine, explore, collaborate, create, work, play and grow as we learn about ourselves, our world and the universe.