PUB HTML5 Announced Its Achievement of Digital Page Flip Publishing Tools

PUB HTML5, a Hong Kong based software company that offers applications in digital publishing, is in a celebratory mood recently. Its HTML5 digital magazine software has become a hit with publishers around the world. It is known as one of the top digital page flip publishing tools.



The Chief Technology Officer Jason Chen has congratulated his team on their exceptional performance, without which it would be impossible to attain such success.



As many as 61,231 publishers have already given their thumbs up to PUB HTML5's online magazine platform. It is widely expected that the figure is only going to rise in the near future.



According to Wikipedia, HTML5 is a core technology markup language of the Internet used for structuring and presenting content for the World Wide Web. It is the latest version of HTML (Hyper Text Markup Language), being a revision of its immediate predecessor, HTML4 that was standardized in 1997.



It would appear that PUB HTML5's success can be attributed to a combination of factors, which are enumerated below:



1.Firstly, the software's user friendliness is easily appreciated by even novices. Its reliability is also beyond question for creating large books.



2.Besides, it is more cost-effective than most of its competitors.



3.Last, but certainly not least, is the customer support offered by PUB HTML5. It is prompt and effective.



Therefore, it is no wonder that most of the clients have been effusive in their praises of PUB HTML5's latest offerings. And quite a number of them have stated in no uncertain terms that the platform is powerful and it even exceeded their expectations in certain aspects.



About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML5 has expressed sincere gratitude to its clients for their wonderful support, with the hope that their patronage would continue in the future.