Click, Capture and Create Memories: India Photo Expedition with Compass India Holidays

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2014 --India is a land of 32 amazing World Heritage sites, 18 Biosphere reserves and about 25 Ramsar sites. With its vast topography, scenic routes and gorgeous landscapes, India is a haven for photographers.



The multitude of sacred sites, ancient rituals, traditions and the enthralling colorful festivals offer a visual treat for the eyes and make this exotic country deeply addictive. To call it "Incredible India" is quite an understatement and no words can do justice to the magical allure of this mystical land-An experience not to be missed.



With such diversity and array of extravagant choices, it is often quite a tumultuous task to narrow down the list of places to visit. Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd. a veteran in the luxury travel sector specializes in tailor-made itineraries with seamless and personalized service helping clients to enjoy unique and authentic experiences. One of the many popular tours in their bouquet of suggested itineraries are the Photography tour Packages which are quite a hit with budding amateur photographers or anyone who is passionate and enthusiastic about photography.



In conversation with the CEO of Compass India Holidays Mr. Durjay Sengupta explained, "Delivering effective photography guidance with hands on assistance, our expert professional photographers combine the pleasures of experiential travel and learning in a unique way that makes the tours fun as well as enriching"



Discover the unmatched experience and choose from the many popular options –North India tour, Wild Life tour, sacred sites photo tour or the South India photo tour. Covering picturesque locales, colorful bazaars, narrow lanes leading to majestic historic monuments, fairy tale palaces, and sun kissed shimmering sand dunes in the North and the scenic beaches, the ornately carved temples cardamom covered lush green hills or the scenic backwaters in the South, these tours expose the discerning traveler to the magic of enchanting India.



The North India photo tour is quite a sought after expedition with many visitors as there are not many who can resist the temptation of capturing the ethereal Taj Mahal as it changes hues with the changing sky, turning from peachy orange at sunrise to rose red at sunset and pearly white in moonlight. Capturing the highly synchronized and ritualistic Aarti in the evening by the river Ganges or cruising on the river at dawn to catch the first glimmers of light is an unforgettable spectacle. Captivating faces, colorfully dressed people, vivid hues and the fascinating bustle all around, create life-like pictures that narrate the story of this incredible sojourn.



Fortify your bond with the majestic tiger on a photo tour to Ranthambore and Bandhavgarh. Seeing this beautiful cat in the wild is a thrilling experience but getting that perfect image and the joy of it is immeasurable. With the diverse flora and fauna and the remnants of the fort in the background, Ranthambore offers a kaleidoscope of colors waiting to be seized.



The professional photographers from Compass lead the enthusiasts to the most photogenic locations to be captured in optimum light for that perfect shot. Apart from the technical aspects and tips on composition and framing, the guests are also given a tour of the different studios where they get a first- hand experience to learn the art of editing and printing their images. Not only does this expand your knowledge but this is also an exercise to explore and unravel India with a creative insight.



Frame these beautiful moments to create indelible memories that will linger forever.



