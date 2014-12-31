HPV Isn't a Sexually Transmitted Disease; CBCD Reviews a Fox News Report

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2014 --"Infected with the human papillomavirus (HPV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



According to Fox News, the human papillomavirus (HPV) is not a sexually transmitted disease. Instead, it is a sexually transmitted infection. What's the difference? "An infection occurs when a virus is present in your body, but it doesn't become a disease until symptoms or abnormalities occur." (1) How can HPV infect an individual but not cause disease … sometimes until years after infection? The answer is that HPV is able to hide from the immune system in a state called "latency." In a latent form, the HPV replicates and creates proteins on a reduced level. Even when latent, the virus may cause subtle problems. For example, Dr. Richard A. Watson wrote in a study that "it is estimated that HPV may be harbored in a latent (unexpressed) state for 20 years or longer, before manifesting as a precancerous lesion of the cervix." (See Reviews in Urology, from 2005) (2) The CDC concurs, noting that "in most cases, HPV goes away on its own and does not cause any health problems. But when HPV does not go away, it can cause health problems like genital warts and cancer." (See the CDC, last reviewed January 23, 2014) (3) Because HPV can reactivate (wake up and go on the attack) years after infection, the CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR against the HPV virus when it is in a latent state. These natural HPV remedies have a formula designed to help the immune system target the latent HPV.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (4) The study authors also wrote that "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (4)



About Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR

Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Fox News goes on to say that "there is no treatment for HPV, but … the STDs caused by HPV, on the other hand, can be treated." (1) This statement is consistent with the research done by scientists at the CBCD who wrote that "there are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission." (4) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



What if an individual has already been vaccinated against HPV?



The vaccine is helpful in preventing infection with a few strains of the HPV virus. However, once infected, the HPV vaccine does nothing to prevent diseases caused by the virus. "The HPV vaccine is most effective before a person is infected with an HPV … the vaccine cannot protect against established infection, nor does it protect against all types of HPV." (See WebMD, last reviewed October 28, 2010) (5).



"We recommend that individuals infected with HPV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR against the latent virus. The formula of these natural antiviral products was designed to help the immune system target the virus while in a latent state, and was proven effective in reducing HPV symptoms." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



