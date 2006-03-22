Los Angeles-Based Jagerband 33DEGREE And 217 MAGAZINE announce The “Sick & Tired Spring Tour 2006”

Los Angeles, CA - (03/13/2006) - California's own Jagerband 33DEGREE (http://www.33D3GR33.com) and 217 MAGAZINE (http://www.217magazine.com) are proud to announce the Sick & Tired Spring Tour 2006, covering 6 states and feature a variety of local and regional touring partners. The tour will run March 16th- May 29th. For interviews or latest tour info: http://myspace.com/33degree or http://myspace.com/217magazine



MAR 16 FULLERTON, CA ::: APR 15 LAKE HAVASU, AZ

MAR 17 VENTURA, CA ::: APR 16 PHOENIX, AZ

MAR 18 BAKERSFIELD, CA ::: APR 22 SAN DIEGO, CA

MAR 23 CHINO, CA ::: APR 28 SALT LAKE CITY, UT

MAR 30 VACAVILLE, CA ::: APR 29 PRICE, UT

MAR 31 SAN FRANCISCO, CA ::: APR 30 LAS VEGAS, NV

APR 1 NAPA VALLEY, CA ::: MAY 19 LONG BEACH, CA

APR 2 MODESTO, CA ::: MAY 25 TEMPE, AZ

APR 6 TBA ::: MAY 26 LAS CRUCES, NM

APR 7 LAS VEGAS, NV ::: MAY 27 HOUSTON, TX

APR 8 LAS VEGAS, NV ::: MAY 28 DALLAS, TX

APR 14 KINGMAN, AZ ::: MAY 29 ALBUQUERQUE, NM

(All dates, cites and venues are subject to change.)



33DEGREE is a female-fronted progressive aggressive rock band, awarded L.A.’s Best Hard Rock Group 2005, voted L.A.’s Best Female-Fronted Band 2004/2005. The band formed almost 3 years ago and have since toured the U.S. extensively and played with bands such as DISTURBED, BLOODSIMPLE, STATIC-X, DOPE, MUSHROOMHEAD, THE APEX THEORY and many more. The band has released the first two volumes, 1 DEGREE : REGRET : VOL. I and 2 DEGREE : THE : VOL. II, of the forthcoming Five-Volume Puzzle-Pieced Pocket-Disc Collection REGRET THE HEREDITY under their own imprint available at the 33 Store (www.thirtythreedegree.com), and are currently recording 3 DEGREE : HERE : VOL. III with Josh Newell at famed NRG STUDIOS in North Hollywood, CA.



CURRENT & TOUR SPONSORS:



217 MAGAZINE (http://www.217magazine.com) Promoting Art::Music::Literature and so much more

JÄGERMEISTER (http://www.jagermusic.com) Most popular shot brand in the U.S. and the leading imported cordial.

COFFIN CASE (http://www.coffincase.com) Most innovative and creative instrument case company in the U.S.

SAM ASH MUSIC (http://www.samashmusic.com) Known to musicians everywhere as the only place to buy gear.

LIQUID SALVATION (http://www.liquidsalvation.com) Fighting the effects of dehydration worldwide…aka water!

EVIL THREADS (http://www.evilthreads.com) Known for their creative shirt designs and heavy band promotion.

MDV DESIGNS (http://www.mdvdesigns.com ) From rehearsal space to web design to print.

EVIL BRACELETS (http://www.evilbracelets.com) Known throughout the underworld for custom bracelets.

FLASHROCK (http://www.flashrock.com) Dedicated to promoting Indie/unsigned bands nationwide



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Publicity/Sponsors: blair@217magazine.com

Band: 33@thirtythreedegree.com http://www.myspace.com/33degree http://www.thirtythreedegree.com

