The FDA has approved a new drug against the hepatitis C virus (HCV). The drug's name is Viekira Pak, and is made by AbbVie (ABBV). Viekira Pak is a combination drug made from, "(ombitasvir, paritaprevir and ritonavir tablets co-packaged with dasabuvir tablets) to treat patients with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) genotype 1 infection, including those with a type of advanced liver disease called cirrhosis." (See the FDA, from December 19, 2014) (2) The price of Viekira Pak is "about 12 percent cheaper than its rival from Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD), setting the stage for fierce competition for patients of the liver virus." (See Bloomberg.com, from December 20, 2014) (3) "With new competition, the price of (Sovaldi) is likely to see decreases. The country's largest pharmacy benefit manager, Express Scripts, is already lining up behind the Viekira Pak." (1)



Even with the possibility that competition will drive the cost of HCV drugs down, Forbes noted that these high costs "are hitting Medicaid health insurance programs for poor Americans particularly hard because the population of patients in need of Hepatitis C treatments tends to have low incomes and wouldn't be able to afford the drug otherwise. Medicaid is funded by state and federal tax dollars and administered by state governments." (4)



"For those infected with the latent HCV, we recommend Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural HCV remedies was proven to reduce hepatitis C symptoms in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines." – Greg Bennett, CBCD



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the hepatitis C virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with HCV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (5) The study authors also wrote that "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (5)



According to Forbes, "It's unclear exactly how Medicaid programs will deal with … the coming wave of Hepatitis C drugs also expected to get Food and Drug Administration approval from Abbvie (ABBV), Bristol-Myers (BMS) and Merck (MRK)." (4)



The pharmaceutical companies don't appear to be concerned about losing business due to the high costs of their HCV drugs. "AbbVie plans to focus on Viekira Pak's high cure rate, including in hard-to-treat patients, such as those who also have HIV, instead of the higher number of pills it will require daily." (1) Michael Severino said "We believe the performance of our product speaks for itself." (1) Mr. Severino is the executive vice president of research and development at AbbVie. "In six clinical trials testing Viekira Pak, 91 percent to 100 percent of patients, including those considered difficult to treat, were cured. Common side effects include tiredness, itching, nausea and trouble sleeping." (1)



What other treatments are currently available against the HCV virus?



Until recently, "the combination of a pegylated interferon (IFN)-? and ribavirin (was) the standard treatment for chronic HCV infections. This combination is effective in about 80% of the individuals infected with the HCV genotype 2 or 3, and in about 40% – 50% in those infected with genotype 1 or 4. Lately, two new drugs were approved, telaprevir and boceprevir, with better results. However, the combinations of pegylated interferon (IFN)-? and ribavirin and telaprevir or boceprevir are associated with additional side effects, increased costs, and more complex treatment strategies." (5) There are also newly approved drugs including Sovaldi, Harvoni, and Virkira Pak.



"Unlike these costly drugs, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural remedies designed to target the latent HCV." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



