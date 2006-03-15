ADS Tech Shipping MiniTV USB

CERRITOS, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2006 -- ADS Tech www.adstech.com, announced today that it is shipping its new MiniTV USB, a cigarette lighter-sized TV tuner that plugs into the USB port of a desktop or laptop PC. With the device, consumers can instantly use their desktop or laptop PC to watch TV with time-shifting capabilities and schedule recordings of TV broadcasts. Users with a CD or DVD-recordable device also can burn their favorite TV shows to CD or DVD discs for viewing at their convenience.



When MiniTV USB is plugged into a PC’s USB port, it is instantly recognized without rebooting the computer or requiring complex setup procedures. Once connected, consumers can watch their favorite TV programs and sports events wherever they go, without having to carry extra cables or a power supply around. Using a standard TV antenna or cable connection, they can watch TV right on their computer screen in a re-sizeable window.



By bundling ADS Tech’s robust hardware with their new Media TV PVR digital home theater software, consumers can watch and record TV broadcasts, view photos and photo slide shows, and burn video on disc in the VCD or DVD format. With Media TV PVR’s time-shifting features, consumers can rewind, fast-forward, pause live TV and continue from the time of the interruption. The software features a simplified user interface that is easy to use and navigate. The 10-foot UI is designed to look good on large computer monitors or even on TV screens from up to 10 feet away.



Availability, Pricing

Designed for Windows® XP systems, ADS Tech’s new MiniTV USB is available through ADS Tech’s network of online and retail channels. The MSRP is US $79. A complete hardware/software solution, the Instant TV PVR 2.0 comes with a USB 2.0 extension cable, antenna, antenna MCX to F-connector and a CD containing device drivers and ADS Tech’s Media TV PVR. A user manual is also included.



About ADS Technologies

ADS Technologies is a world leader in Universal Serial Bus and IEEE-1394/FireWire solutions. Since 1992, the company has introduced high-quality multimedia, networking and presentation products at consumer-friendly prices. The company’s award-winning USB product line includes eleven complementary peripherals and its USB Port for Desktops is the world’s best-selling USB PCI host card. PYRO 1394DV, the first consumer-priced digital video editing solution on the PC market, has been widely adopted by owners of digital video camcorders for its ease-of-use for first time DV editors, its functionality and its low cost.



ADS Technologies’ products are distributed by Ingram Micro in the United States, Canada and Europe. ADS Technologies’ products are available in nearly 3,000 consumer electronic and computer retail stores and through OEM private label customers around the world who market ADS Technologies products under their own brand name. ADS Germany, Central Europe can be reached at Phone: +49 (0) 8106 356 311, Fax: +49 (0) 8106 308 663. ADS France, Southern Europe can be reached at Tel: 04 43 90 19 20, Fax: 01 46 58 67 06. For more information, visit www.adstech.com or call 800.888.5244.



EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information, photos/illustrations or to schedule a review of ADS Tech’s MiniTV USB, contact andy@markencom.com.

