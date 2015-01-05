New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2015 --M12 Magazine Kendall Jenner Most Beautiful List named Kendall Jenner the Most Beautiful Woman in the World yesterday. Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Anne Hathway and Beyonce were among the top picks by the list's committee founded by Mahvrick. Kendall's sisters Kim, Kiley and Khloe were also among the 100 Most Beautiful Women in the World on the list. Kendall's sister Kourtney Kardashian is noted to be within the top two hundred and fifty.



"Mahvrick monitors the careers of athletes, musicians, actresses, models, and philanthropists careers specifically for Most Beautiful List . We nominate five hundred women and select one hundred for Most Beautiful in the World every which is announced on January 1. This year our committee has selected Kendall Jenner as the Most Beautiful Woman in the world," says Richard Mahee, Mahvrick, Most Beautiful List. In M12's exclusive coverage Kendall stated, "My name is Kendall. Kendall Jenner. I am not a Kardashian...If I could trade places with any of my sisters for a day, it would be Kim. I want to see what it's like...The only time she sleeps is on the airplane. It's just crazy. I feel bad for her, but I still want to know what it's like".



Over the years Mahvrick has followed the media's curiosity into the lives of Kris Jenner and the Kardashian girls. Kendall has started her career under the shadow of her step sister Kim, but has done Fashion Week NY with Mr. Triple X, to co-starring on episodes of the family's TV shows on E!. "We feel that 2015 is a break out year for Kendall. She is poised for growth with an incredible foundation to build from," says Oliver Toth, Very Cool Now Host and Editor for M12 Magazine. Our committee is comprised of actors, executives, and publishers. "We speak on a quartlery basis about the prospects and the nominees," says Pramo Virk, Executive at Mahvrick.



Our criteria is very strict, but there are rule breakers such as Kristen Wetherbee. She is someone we see career growth and popularity. The other notable names on the list are: Brooklyn Decker, Candice Swanepoel, Scarlett Johansson, Irina Shayk, Jennifer Lawrence, which have been named to other well known lists and girls who fall under the "Girl Next Door" Rowy Louw, Ashley Greer and Katheryn Winnick. Members of the committee include industry insiders to decision makers of the worlds most recognizable brands. M12 Magazine which is owned by Mahvrick will cover the list in its January Issue. (Source: Mahvrick M12 Magazine Department Writer, Sarah Pearson).



About Most Beautiful List (http://www.mostbeautifullist.com)

Owned by Mahvrick cover the five hundred most beautiful women in the world's careers and philanthropic efforts. Mahvrick also owns and publishes Best Dining List and Most Powerful List. Sponsors of the 2015 List were Billionaires Row Champagne, Don Modesto Tequila and Mr. Triple X.