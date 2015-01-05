General Assembly, GoDaddy, and the .xyz Registry Announce Nationwide Web Development Contest

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2015 --The company behind .xyz, the largest and fastest growing new domain extension, has announced its partnership with General Assembly and GoDaddy to host the nationwide .xyz Web Design Contest, which will be open to students and alumni of any US-based educational institution. Free contest entry will be open from January 9, 2015 through January 30, 2015.



In line with .xyz's mission of bringing choice, competition, and innovation back to the domain namespace, the contest encourages creative and innovative usage of domain names through an open competition with educational resources. Thousands of dollars in prizes and course credits will be raffled off and awarded to the contestants with the best designed, most innovative, and most popular website entries. A free GoDaddy website hosting account, one .xyz domain name, and General Assembly course credits will also be provided to every contest participant.



With the launch of .xyz in June 2014, new online branding, marketing, and business opportunities have emerged as a result of the 750,000 registrations of the global domain extension. As the new go-to ending for domain names, .xyz is collaborating with General Assembly, a leading international education institution specializing in web development, design, and digital marketing, to jointly provide contest participants with educational resources such as web development workshops and online tutorials to a network of 170,000+ students and alumni.



In addition, GoDaddy, the world's largest technology provider, will provide all participants three months of free website hosting and one .xyz domain name of their choice for the contest.



Commemorating this unique web design contest, General Assembly, GoDaddy, and .xyz will host a contest launch event open to the public on January 8, 2015 at the General Assembly campus in Santa Monica, CA. The rolling contest registration period runs from January 9 to January 30, with final website submissions accepted until February 15, 2015. The top three winners in the categories of "Most Innovative" and "Best Design" will be awarded a Macbook Air, Xbox One, and Jambox Jawbone, respective to their ranking. Additional prizes will be also be awarded.



The contest is open to students, web designers, developers, and startups of all skill levels and stages to freely develop a website.



Learn more about the .xyz Web Design Contest at http://generalassembly.xyz



About .xyz

.xyz is the largest and fastest growing new domain extension for every website, everywhere. .xyz is led by Founder Daniel Negari, a visionary Internet entrepreneur with years of experience in the domain name space. Located in Las Vegas and Santa Monica, the innovative registry operator brings new unrestricted global domain extensions including .xyz and .College to the Internet.



For more information about .xyz, visit http://www.gen.xyz



About General Assembly

General Assembly is a global education institution that is building a community of individuals empowered to pursue work they love through instruction and opportunity in technology, business and design. General Assembly offers full-time immersive programs, classes, workshops and online educational programming on the most relevant skills of the 21st century economy, including web development, user experience design, product management, digital marketing and data science. Headquartered in New York, General Assembly was established in early 2011 and has eleven campuses worldwide, in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong, Sydney, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Seattle and Washington, D.C.



About GoDaddy

GoDaddy's mission is to radically shift the global economy toward small businesses by empowering people to easily start, confidently grow and successfully run their own ventures. With more than 12 million customers worldwide and more than 58 million domain names under management, GoDaddy gives small business owners the tools to name their idea, build a beautiful online presence, attract customers and manage their business.



To learn more about the company, visit http://www.GoDaddy.com