Sporting Goods and Apparel Retailer All Star Sports Announces Retail Blow out Sale

Woodbridge, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2015 --All Star Sports is holding a retail blow out sale, offering 50% to 80% off most in-stock inventory. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of exceptional savings as the Woodbridge, VA sporting goods and apparel retailer makes space for the expansion of its embroidery and screen printing business. The sale begins January 2 and ends January 31, 2015.



All Star Sports carries a wide variety of sports-related merchandise, from hoodies to collared sportswear, and hard goods for the football, soccer, baseball or basketball players in your family. Sale items include high school letter jackets and spirit wear; baseball gloves, bags and equipment; golf polos, sweats, t-shirts and more. The blow out sale and expansion plans follow the recent launch of a new website to better serve customers, with online catalogue, ordering capability and easy-to-use design/customization tools.



Sale exceptions: No special orders; embroidery and screen printing not included; all sales are final; does not include Prince William Soccer, INC (PWSI) or Woodbridge Soccer uniforms.



About All Star Sports

For over twenty-five years, All Star Sports has been providing sporting goods, screen printing, embroidery, team outfitters, and more. Located in Woodbridge, Virginia, All Star Sports happily serves customers with team uniforms and equipment, as well as corporate and business apparel, and always strives to meet their customers' expectations. For more information, please visit:

AllStarSportsInfo.com.