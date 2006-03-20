AuthorityDomains.com offers everyday webmasters access to advanced search engine marketing strategies and solutions.

Valencia, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2006 -- Recently launched, AuthorityDomains.com offers a one-stop solution to those looking to improve their websites’ search engine rankings.



AuthorityDomains.com allows webmasters to enroll in programs that make use of advanced statistical analysis based on patent applications and research papers published by major search engines. These programs allow a website to achieve high search engine rankings for targeted keyword phrases.



One of the main services AuthorityDomains.com provides is customized link packages. Their expert staff works with customers to acquire quality links from relevant website owners. When done correctly, having multiple websites linked to a customer’s site will dramatically increase its overall popularity in major search engines.



Marcela De Vivo, President of Authoritydomains.com explains, “Having worked in search engine marketing for over 7 years, we saw what was most needed by webmasters, so we set out to offer these services.”



AuthorityDomains.com provides free consultation with customers to produce an easily understandable roadmap to high search engine rankings. “Every website requires a unique marketing approach. We want to empower our customers with the information they need to succeed online,” says De Vivo.



AuthorityDomains.com recommends several unique programs depending on the dynamics of a customer’s site.



Custom Link Packages: Instead of selling standard, “pre-packaged” links, AuthorityDomains.com creates a custom package of links for each and every customer’s request. The links are placed on sites that are relevant to the customer’s site. These links are not identified as paid or sponsored, and are in high traffic areas of the site that will produce the best results. Customers can request a link package proposal free of charge, customized to their specific needs.



Article Writing and Submissions: AuthorityDomains.com employs professional content writers who produce optimized content that are relevant to a customer’s website. These articles are optimized with targeted keywords and are distributed to hundreds of websites who will republish them, with a link to the customer’s domain. Customers use this program to drive traffic and brand awareness to their sites.



Links from .EDU sites: Authoritydomains.com offers links from education sites which are considered to be highly valuable. Many search engines consider these sites to be “trusted”, so links from .edu sites can confer authority points to sites that they link to.



AuthorityDomains.com also offers patent evaluations, blogs, and articles about search engine marketing. Analysts are available to review a website for free, and make suggestions to improve a site’s rankings.



“AuthorityDomains.com offers much needed services that make a search engine marketer’s job a lot easier and more effective,” says De Vivo.



For additional information about AuthorityDomains.com, please visit: http://www.authoritydomains.com or contact Marcela De Vivo by calling (818) 482 7562 or emailing marcela@authoritydomains.com



About AuthorityDomains.com

AuthorityDomains.com is a link building and internet marketing firm that offers services for other internet marketers and website owners to promote their products. They offer different methods for link building, as well as articles and information relevant to the search marketing industry.



