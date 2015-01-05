Free Online Digital Magazine Solution Has Been Updated with Enhanced Features by PUB HTML5

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2015 --Digital publishing leader PUB HTML5 has announced today the release of massive updates for its digital publishing platform. The updates are designed to dramatically increase the speed, quality and overall performance of its free online digital magazine solution, making PUB HTML5's platform the strongest option for digital publishers in 2015.



Since its launch, PUB HTML5 has remained a top-player in the world of online digital publishing, trusted by more than 61,230 brands, companies, and individuals including Louis Vuitton, H&M, Marvel, Viz Media, and more.



"PUB HTML5 was designed from the ground up for anyone looking to easily create a beautiful online publication," Jason Chen, chief technology officer at PUB HTML5, says. "This includes individuals, small businesses, non-profits, or very large corporations. PUB HTML5 is the complete solution to online publishing."



Publishing on PUB HTML5 is simple, fast and free. Publishers simply create an account and can immediately begin uploading, editing, and sharing PDF documents.



Through the incredible flexibility of HTML5, PUB HTML5's platform makes PDFs much more interesting and engaging for readers. Publications greatly resemble the look and feel of a print magazine when viewed in the platform's online reader.



With PUB HTML5, publishers have the ability to completely customize their online magazines through an intuitive online editor. Users may select from a wide variety of pre-designed templates and adjust them according to specific needs. The applications for publications made through PUB HTML5 are truly endless.



Magazines published through the mobile support responsive flipbook solution are readable on nearly all mobile devices, including the Apple iPhone, iPad, as well as Android phones and tablets.



As the halcyon days of print-based media continue to fade, digital circulation is increasing at a healthy rate, with many publishers, marketers, and business people turning to solutions such as PUB HTML5 to expand or save their businesses. With digital subscriptions, digital advertisers are also migrating quickly into digital publications, proving even more the need for companies to develop effective digital publishing strategies.



To experience the full scope of the PUB HTML5 platform, and to check out all of the features the free software offers, visit http://pubhtml5.com/features/.



To learn more about PUB HTML5, its services, features, and their mission, visit their website at http://pubhtml5.com/.