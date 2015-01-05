Herpes Virus Can Cause Loss of Vision; CBCD Reviews a Medical Study

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2015 --"Infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1, or HSV-2)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." – Greg Bennett, CBCD



When the herpes virus invades the eye, it can cause several different damaging symptoms. Dr. Zhu and colleagues wrote in a recent study that "The most common culprits of herpetic eye disease are the herpes simplex virus (HSV), varicella zoster virus (VZV), and cytomegalovirus (CMV). (All of these are viruses within the herpes virus family.) While primary infection can produce ocular disease, the most destructive manifestations tend to arise from recurrent infection. These recurrent infections can wreck devastating effects and lead to irreversible vision loss…" (1) Dr. Zhu is from the Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School in Newark, New Jersey.



What is meant by the term "recurrent infection?"



The herpes virus, after it causes an initial outbreak becomes latent in the nerves.

In this state, the virus replicates on a small scale, while producing only some of its proteins. During latency, the virus is able to hide from the immune system, and people usually do not experience typical symptoms. However, when the immune system is weakened, the virus "wakes up" and goes on the attack. This is called viral reactivation. During this phase, an infected individual experiences the standard symptoms, which may result in extreme damage to the eye and even blindness. The CBCD recommends that infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. These are natural antiviral remedies backed by clinical studies, which followed FDA guidelines.



Click to learn more about HSV symptoms.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the family of herpes viruses, including HSV-1 and HSV-2. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with (HSV-1 or HSV-2)…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (2) The study authors also wrote that, "We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (2)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



About Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin

Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinensis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Dr. Zhu further wrote that blindness due to a recurrent herpes reactivation is often accompanied by "a decreased quality of life, increased healthcare usage, and significant cost burden." (1)



Additionally, an eye infection with the herpes virus can "cause inflammation and scarring of the cornea that sometimes is referred to as a cold sore on the eye. Herpes of the eye can be transmitted through close contact with an infected person whose virus is active." (See allaboutvision.com, last updated August 2013) (3) The virus can cause several different conditions, including herpes keratitis, which is the most common form of eye herpes, stromal keratitis (a deeper infection of the cornea), and iridocyclitis (a condition where herpes infects the iris of the eye). (3)



What treatments are available for herpes infections?



"Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day." (See Pharmacology & Pharmacy from September 2013) (2). While Dr. Zhu commented that "unfortunately, no method currently exists to eradicate herpesviruses from the body after infection…" (1), the CBCD notes that the formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was designed to help the immune system target the herpes virus when it is in a latent form.



"We recommend that individuals concerned about a herpes eye infection and possible blindness take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Interested individuals can view the studies published on these natural antiviral products here: http://cbcd.net/Gene-Eden-VIR-Clinical-Study.php and http://cbcd.net/Gene-Eden-VIR-Decreases-Fatigue-Clinical-Study.php.



All orders of these products are completely confidential, and no information is shared or sold to any third party. Privacy is assured.



References:



(1) Zhu L1, Zhu H. "Ocular herpes: the pathophysiology, management and treatment of herpetic eye diseases." Virol Sin. 2014 Dec;29(6):327-42.

http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25547680



(2) Polansky, H. Itzkovitz, E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Published in September 2013.

http://www.scirp.org/journal/PaperInformation.aspx?PaperID=36101



(3) Allaboutvision.com - Eye Herpes (Ocular Herpes). Last updated on August 2013.

http://www.allaboutvision.com/conditions/ocular-herpes.htm