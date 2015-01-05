Top Digital Publishing CSS3 Platform PUB HTML5 Now Identifies Customer Feedback as Key to Marketing Success

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2015 --PUB HTML5, a top digital publishing CSS3 platform, today announced the integration of Google Analytics into its software applications. Identifying user response as the most direct standard to measure the performance of a product, the company now provides digital publishers with statistics on reader reactions and requirements at no extra cost. With this creative software, people can now create amazing jQuery flipbook plugins for presenting content better.



"The publishing industry is experiencing a massive transformation, with consumers increasingly demanding more mobile and intuitive ways of accessing content," said Jason Chen, CTO at PUB HTML5. "Enforcing a customer-focused marketing strategy ensures content is just as engaging in substance as it is in aesthetic. The integration of Google Analytics for our clients provides them with that holistic capability as we all work together toward revitalizing how online magazines are curated."



Upon uploading videos, text and images into PUB HTML5 software, the resulting digital magazine can for the first time be embedded with Google Analytics capabilities. This offers the unique ability to monitor consumer statistics in real-time and, in turn, provides the necessary insights to optimize digital marketing strategies.



To learn more about the integration, visit the PUB HTML5 website through this link: http://pubhtml5.com/product-feature/analyze-your-digital-magazine-reader-statistics.php



PUB HTML5 transforms a combination of multi-page printed material into a sharable, eye-catching digital magazine. Fully customizable with flipbook capabilities and pre-designed templates, the company ensures life-like results that work on nearly every mobile device.



For press inquiries, please contact:

Customer Service

pr@pubhtml5.com



About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML5, established in 2009 and headquartered in Hong Kong, is a leading technology provider of digital publishing software solutions. The company's digital publishing software converts any printed material into a unique digital publication. PUB HTML5 software is ideal for publishing online magazines, catalogues, product catalogues, newspapers, business brochures, newsletters, corporate reports, annual reports, e-books and event flyers.