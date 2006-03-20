New RSS Scripts Directory Launched

Hanover, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2006 -- NotePage, Inc. is pleased to announce a new RSS Scripts Directory. The RSS Scripts Directory contains helpful scripts for managing, manipulating and converting RSS feeds. The intent of the the RSS Scripts Directory is to help users fully realize the potential and functionality of the RSS specification.



RSS is a popular new format used to syndicate information on the Internet. NotePage's FeedForAll division has developed a collection of tools to assist publishers interested in syndication. Current scripts contained in the directory include RSS Cache, FutureRSS, and RSSmesh. The RSS Cache script module expedites the retrieval and conversion of RSS feeds into html web pages. The FutureRSS script enables webmasters to prepare content for their RSS feeds in advance, and have it automatically appear at the desired date and time. The RSSmesh script allows for multiple RSS feeds to be merged into a single RSS feed. All of the scripts dynamically manipulate the RSS feeds, so all management occurs in realtime.



Access to the RSS Scripts directory is available at no cost to all registered users of FeedForAll or FeedForAll Mac. All others can purchase an annual subscription to the directory for $29.95. Additional scripts will be added to the directory in the future.



Additional details related to the RSS Scripts directory can be found at: http://www.feedforall.com/scripts-directory.htm



For more information contact, NotePage, Inc. at PO Box 296, Hanover, MA 02339. Phone: 781-829-0500. Fax: 781-582-1869. E-mail: sales@feedforall.com . Internet: http://www.feedforall.com .



About NotePage, Inc.

NotePage, Inc. is a Hanover, Massachusetts company specializing in communication software solutions. They market (1) FeedForAll, a windows desktop RSS feed and podcast editing tool (2) FeedForAll Mac, a Mac desktop RSS feed and podcast creation tool (3) rss2html.php a script for converting RSS feeds to html web pages. (4) FeedForDev, a development component that integrates RSS into software applications (5) PageGate, a network paging and SMS gateway that allows for text or SMS messages to be sent via a number of interfaces, and (6) NotePager Pro, a desktop application that sends messages to pagers, cellular phones, and PIMs.



