MyHomecareBiz Introduces New Webinar Series "How to Provide Better Patient Care"

Falmouth, ME -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2015 --America's most trusted home health software provider MyHomecareBiz is now offering daily online classes on Home Health Management & Clinical Best Practices. This webinar series has been designed by MyHomecareBiz to assist elderly home health care administrators, managers, office staff and field clinicians run their agencies efficiently. Since the creation of the company in 1998, MyHomecareBiz has gradually made their name in the industry for their highly sought after training and agency management support. A large number of home health agency owners have already registered to attend their new training series.



MyHomecareBiz's Home Health Management & Clinical Best Practices training will be of immense value to HHA workers looking for better agency management, better patient care, improved clinical outcome, and enhancement of safety practices and productivity. Therapists, aides, and individuals in home health care nurse jobs attending this webinar series will be able to hire and manage clinicians efficiently, track the progress of their patients on real time basis, improve their cash flow, and implement evidence based best practices for better agency management. The detailed training schedule is available in the website of MyHomecareBiz.



To register for MyHomecareBiz's new webinar series, please visit http://go.myhomecarebiz.com/register-for-webinar-all?utm_referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fmyhomecarebiz.com%2Foasis-home-health-mhb-offers-oasis-best-practices-training%2F



MyHomecareBiz was started by experienced home health administration expert Melissa Cott with a vision of creating an automated, paperless clinical management platform with superior customer support. At present, the organization boasts of a home health care system and clinical software application that is capable of comprehensive clinical and financial reporting with the minimum amount of data entry. Through expert programming and a thorough understanding of regulatory home health care compliance, MyHomecareBiz's homecare software produces all the required CMS, JCAHO and CHAP documentation.



Over the years, a larger number of HHA owners and workers have benefited from using the home health software programs from MyHomecareBiz. William Shelton, the CFO of an award winning home health agency, attributes the success of his organization to MyHomecareBiz. "Our Agency recently received a Performance Award for being among the top 20% of high performing Home Health Agencies in the US. MyHomecareBiz & PowerPath contributed greatly to helping us achieve this Performance Award," he says.



About MyHomecareBiz

Since 1998, MyHomecareBiz has been developing intuitive home health software that automates patient care, billing, scheduling, physician orders and other components of home care management. The company's home health electronic medical record software is designed, developed and tested by hundreds of home health care nurses and therapists every day.



