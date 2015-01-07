MyHomecareBiz Announces the Launch of Daily OASIS Best Practices Training Classes for Home Health Nurses and Therapists

Falmouth, ME -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2015 --MyHomecareBiz is about to introduce yet another high quality online training program for the OASIS home health professionals. Starting from January 12, this online training program will be available online on a daily basis. Since 1998, this organization has been helping home health agencies and professionals with all their intuitive home health software requirements. The official data collection tool for home health agencies, OASIS (Outcome and Assessment Information Set) is used by thousands of agencies all over the country.



The original version OASIS was transitioned on January 1, 2010 with the creation of OASIS C. Another key regulatory change came into effect starting from the 1st of January, 2015. With this regulatory transition, OASIS C1 has emerged as the new standard for the industry. As a result of the implementation of OASIS C1, many home health agencies have found it rather difficult to adhere to the new regulatory requirements. MyHomecareBiz has designed their new online training module to assist home health nurses and therapists remain compliant with OASIS C1 without any hassle.



MyHomecareBiz is America's leading name in developing health software programs that easily automate patient care, billing, scheduling, physician orders and other home care management components. The organization operates with a long term objective of providing patient care and automates regulatory compliance with their clinician-friendly home health care systems. The organization is headed by Melissa Cott, a home health administration veteran with twenty five years of experience.



Mary N., the Director of Nursing in an Illinois based home health agency, strongly recommends MyHomecareBiz for their efficient service. "Because of MyHomecareBiz our agency has moved up the ranks of the Home Care Compare ladder. Our assessments are checked and compliant with the Medicare CoPs. Our care plans are complete, comprehensive and include all relevant interventions. We're able to micro-manage patient outcomes and totally control the clinical process. With MyHomecareBiz we know that all of our documentation is compliant and that we'll be prepared for surveys," she says.



To register for MyHomecareBiz's OASIS C1 webinar series, please visit http://go.myhomecarebiz.com/register-for-webinar-all?utm_referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fmyhomecarebiz.com%2Foasis-home-health-mhb-offers-oasis-best-practices-training%2F



About MyHomecareBiz

Contact:

Website: http://www.myhomecarebiz.com

Email: melissa@myhomecarebiz.com