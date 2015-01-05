PUB HTML5 Reveals the Great Progress of Its HTML5 Flip Book Maker

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2015 --PUB HTML5, a well-known company in the digital publishing industry, is proud to announce that it won more than 61,000 users from all over the world over the past year. The great success of this effective and comprehensive software is due to the company's non-stop efforts in helping its followers to publish catalogs, magazines and brochures. By the end of 2014, PUB HTML5 was able to achieve a huge number of followers because of its specialty to create product brochures, online catalogs, or flipbooks in HTML5 format with less effort.



HTML5 flip book maker by PUB HTML5 can create digital publication that is easily accessible from all kinds of mobile operating system, such as Win8, Android and iOS. This complex and reliable application delivers a distinctive shopping and reading experience for the visitors. Now, users can choose the preferred page size, page quality and page range. Another amazing feature of PUB HTML5 is that it allows users to publish their brochures or catalogs in multiple formats, such as EXE, HTML or ZIP.



About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML5 has also introduced its own Cloud Storage system. This will help publishers save time and increase productivity with automated work functions. Currently, there are thousands of activity reports, magazines and brochures hosted on PUB HTML5 cloud server. Hence, PUB HTML5 flip book maker has the capability to meet all the needs of a business and also in other areas of life. The main advantage of this product is that it can be accessed from anywhere, anytime worldwide. It saves time and can create such reports that can be opened on all devices. It also saves the cost of paper materials, since it is easy to upgrade and modify an online version.



By using the PUB HTML5 online publishing application, users can publish awesome HTML5 jQuery flipbook for Mac and Windows, remarkably showcasing their services or products in the digital environment with minimum expense, simple interface and expanded viability.



To learn more information about PUB HTML5, go to http://pubhtml5.com/