Varicella Zoster Virus May Cause Deafness; CBCD Examines the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2015 --"Infected with the varicella zoster virus (the virus that causes chickenpox and shingles)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



The varicella zoster virus (VZV) is a herpes virus, which causes both chickenpox and shingles. Studies show that VZV DNA in the oropharynx is linked with Bell's palsy (a form of facial paralysis), and Ramsay Hunt's Syndrome (VZV infection affecting the facial nerve near one of the ears), which can lead to deafness. Ramsay Hunt's Syndrome is also known as Herpes Zoster Otica, and "symptoms include severe ear pain, transient or permanent facial paralysis (resembling Bell palsy), vertigo lasting days to weeks, and hearing loss (which may be permanent or which may resolve partially or completely." (See The Merck Manual, Last Revised October 2012.) (2)



It's important to note that the virus can be transmitted (also called shedding) during the latency phase. The viral shedding occurs from the sensory nerves, and into the saliva. Studies show that the virus may be infectious, even without symptoms. Dr. Levin wrote in one study that out of 100% of children who had a healthy immune system, "VZV DNA was detected in the oropharynx (the part of the pharynx, the part of the throat that is immediately behind the nose and above the esophagus)." (1) More importantly, however, VZV DNA was found in the oropharynx of astronauts during flight and during a 2-week post-flight period. (1) According to the study, this is evidence that "infectious VZV is shed asymptomatically." (1) In other words, infected individuals may infect others without knowing it, and the virus may reactivate in the throat, potentially causing serious conditions in addition to the painful symptoms of shingles, which result in facial paralysis and/or deafness.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that VZV infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. These natural antiviral supplements have a formula that was designed to help the immune system target the latent form of the Varicella Zoster Virus. The formula was also shown to be effective against herpes viruses in two separate post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.



Click to learn more about VZV symptoms.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the herpes family of viruses. Varicella Zoster is a member of the herpes family. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the (herpes viruses) … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (3) The study authors also wrote that, "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (3)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



About Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR

Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



The CDC notes that the varicella zoster virus (VZV), which is a herpes virus, causes both chickenpox and shingles. "After a person recovers from chickenpox, the virus stays dormant (inactive) in the body. For reasons that are not fully known, the virus can reactivate years later, causing shingles." (4) Additionally, the CDC adds that "almost 1 out of every 3 people in the United States will develop shingles, also known as zoster or herpes zoster, in their lifetime. There are an estimated 1 million cases of shingles each year in this country. Anyone who has recovered from chickenpox may develop shingles; even children can get shingles. However the risk of shingles increases as you get older. About half of all cases occur in men and women 60 years old or older." (See the CDC, last reviewed on May 1, 2014) (4)



Are there treatments currently on the market, which target the Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV)?



Yes there are.



Zostavax is a vaccine that may reduce the risk of developing a shingles outbreak, and decrease the long-term pain from post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN). In adults vaccinated at age 60 years or older, however, protection from the vaccine decreases within the first 5 years after vaccination. (4)



There are also antiviral drugs, such as Zovirax or Valtrex. However, these medications, when effective, only work to shorten the time of the shingles outbreak. They are ineffective against the latent VZV virus. (4)



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural remedies designed to help the immune system target latent herpes viruses, including the VZV. (3)



"It's encouraging that scientists are beginning to recognize the dangers posed by latent viruses. At the CBCD, our main focus of research is latent viruses and the diseases they cause." – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Click to learn more about Novirin and VZV and about Gene-Eden-VIR and VZV.



References:



(1) Myron J. Levin "Varicella-zoster virus and virus DNA in the blood and oropharynx of people with latent or active varicella-zoster virus infections." Journal of Clinical Virology. Published December 2014.

http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1386653214003576



(2) The Merck Manual "Herpes Zoster Oticus." Last reviewed in October 2012. Merckmanuals.com

http://www.merckmanuals.com/professional/ear_nose_and_throat_disorders/inner_ear_disorders/herpes_zoster_oticus.html



(3) Polansky, H. Itzkovitz, E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Published in September 2013.

http://www.scirp.org/journal/PaperInformation.aspx?PaperID=36101



(4) CDC.gov - "Shingles (Herpes Zoster)" - Prevention & Treatment. Last Reviewed on May 1, 2014.

http://www.cdc.gov/shingles/about/prevention-treatment.html