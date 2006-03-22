Hepatitis B Foundation Presents Distinguished Scientist Award 2006 to Emory University Professor Dr. Raymond F. Schinazi, a Pioneer in Antiviral Drug Discovery Research for HIV and Hepatitis B

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2006 -- The Hepatitis B Foundation will present the prestigious “Distinguished Scientist Award 2006” to Raymond Schinazi, Ph.D., Professor of Pediatrics and Chemistry at Emory University, and Senior Research Scientist at the Atlanta Department of Veterans Affairs, at its annual Crystal Ball gala on Saturday, March 25, 2006, in New Hope, PA.



Dr. Schinazi is being honored with the foundation’s highest scientific award in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the science and discovery of new drugs for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B and his strong commitment to finding a cure for this chronic liver disease. Past recipients of the Foundation’s distinguished awards include the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Nobel Laureate Baruch Blumberg, who discovered the hepatitis B virus.



“The Hepatitis B Foundation is proud to recognize the accomplishments and commitment of Dr. Raymond Schinazi whose work is bringing hope to the 400 million people living with chronic hepatitis B worldwide - a liver disease that infects silently and can progress to fatal cirrhosis and/or liver cancer,” said Timothy M. Block, Ph.D., President of the Hepatitis B Foundation.



Dr. Schinazi is internationally renowned for his pioneering work in HIV and viral hepatitis research. Six of his drug discoveries are now approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or are at various stages of clinical development.



“It is estimated that as many as 70% of all people treated for HIV and HBV have been treated with a drug discovered all or in part by Dr. Schinazi, a record not equaled by any other university scientist,” added Dr. Block.



Dr. Schinazi has a long history of bridging the science to business gap. He is the founder of several biotechnology companies focusing on antiviral drug discovery and development including RFS Pharma LLC, Pharmasset, Triangle Pharmaceuticals and Idenix Pharmaceuticals.



Established in 1991, the Hepatitis B Foundation is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure and improving the quality of life for those affected by hepatitis B worldwide through research, education, and patient advocacy. The Crystal Ball is the signature fundraiser for the Foundation, and is attended by academic, community, corporate, and public service leaders who support the mission. Proceeds fund the important outreach and research programs of the Foundation.



For more information about the Hepatitis B Foundation and its distinguished honoree Dr. Raymond F. Schinazi, visit http://www.hepb.org or call 215.489.4900.

