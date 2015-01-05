DimensionU "Winter Heat" Math Competition Kickstarts 2015

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2015 --Award-winning, educational video-game developer DimensionU, Inc., announced today that registration is now open for its latest seasonal-themed, academic gaming event called The 2015 Winter Heat Math Games Competition. The Winter Heat is a 5-week, multiplayer video games competition that incorporates any of DimensionU's educational games for the desktop, web or iPad / iPhone apps. The competition starts January 12, 2015 and consists of four, weekly qualifying rounds where the top five gamers from each week advance to the finals. Weekly prizes are awarded to top scorers plus there are four grand prize winners! For students, it's all about leveraging both academic and video game skills in a multiplayer gaming competition with the opportunity to win fantastic prizes. The registration entry fee is $9.95, which includes free access to the DimensionU Games during the competition and an Official Winter Heat t-shirt if among the first 50 entrants. Parental permission is required to register.



"The 2015 Winter Heat is all about an effective way to engage learners through competition and video games," says Steven Hoy, CEO of DimensionU, Inc. "We've coined a new term, 'Competitive Educational Games', (CEG). Expect to see to a lot more on the horizon as DimensionU leads this market niche within the educational gaming industry, " added Hoy.



What differentiates DimensionU's educational competitions is that they attract students / gamers regardless of academic status in school and across a wide age range. Grade level is irrelevant. At a recent DimensionU in-person competition, a principal commented, "The 'aha' moment for me in regards to DimesionU, was when I could not find my students at the tournament, because I had an expectation that a certain group of students from my school would be participating. I was pleasantly surprised to see an entirely different cadre of students, whom I did not anticipate, participating in essentially an academic bowl!"



For parents and teachers, the Winter Heat is an opportunity to reignite or jumpstart students' minds coming off the winter break, and as they look towards upcoming state testing, which is just a few months, (or weeks for some), away.



The competition is open to residents from the U.S., Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Canada. For more information about the 2015 Winter Heat, please visit http://www.DimensionU.com.



About DimensionU, Inc.

Since 2007, DimensionU, Inc. has set a new course in the development of innovative multiplayer educational video games. Through its collaborative, content-rich, immersive learning environments, DimensionU offers a highly engaging, research-based, instructional enrichment tool in mathematics and literacy for elementary, middle and high school students in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.DimensionU.com.