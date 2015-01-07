Say "I DO" to Brides Against Breast Cancer: 2015 "Tour of Gowns" Comes to Maryland Heights

Maryland Heights, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2015 --Brides Against Breast Cancer http://www.bridesabc.org, and it's Nationwide Tour of Gowns is making a tour stop in Maryland Heights, MO on Saturday, January 17th at the Hollywood Casino. They are offering hundreds of new or gently worn bridal dresses, so that brides-to-be can find their dream gown at a greatly reduced cost and make a difference for breast cancer victims at the same time. The organization and its gown sales fund programs and services that are free to cancer patients and their families.



"Wedding gown sales are an important fundraising program for Brides Against Breast Cancer. Our organization makes it possible for future brides around the country to purchase wedding gowns at dramatic savings, and help those impacted by cancer and their families," said Amy Paulishak, Senior Vice President, Brides Against Breast Cancer, part of The Health Support Network, Inc.



About Brides Against Breast Cancer

Each year, Brides Against Breast Cancer takes its Nationwide Tour of Gowns event to more than 120 cities, hosting weekend bridal shows, selling gowns and accessories in all styles, sizes and price ranges. Discounted gown prices average around $600, and range from $99 to $1800! About 80 percent of the proceeds from the Nationwide Tour of Gowns – more than $2 million annually – support free programs and services for cancer patients and their caregivers.



Here's how you can help:



-If you have already said "I Do," donate your newer gown for a tax deduction.



-Volunteer at one of our gown shows or make a donation.



-Go online to http://www.bridesabc.org to register to attend a show and learn more.