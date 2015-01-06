BizTech Recently Accredited by USAAB

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2015 --The U.S. Association of Accredited Business announced that BizTech, a prominent enterprise resource planning and information technology solutions company in the Ohio area, is now a USAAB Member Organization.



As of June 30th, 2014, the USAAB has verified that BizTech ensures business operations follow a concise Code of Ethics, including: quality assurance of services, prompt resolution of consumer complaints, and upfront advertising practices.



BizTech was founded in 1999 in Toledo, Ohio. Founded well over a decade ago, BizTech has managed to maintain a growingly positive reputation and has since became a Microsoft Registered Partner, a Citrix Authorized Solution Advisor, and Comptia A+ Certified.



"We verify that all member businesses closely observe the Membership Standards," said Ryan Miller, an account executive at the USAAB, "since we realize the significance of assuring consumer trust." In 2014, the USAAB will continue to restrict membership to only privately selected companies. Every company goes through a strict auditing process prior being offered membership.



As of late, it has become commonplace for consumers to research a company's reputation on the internet and third party accreditations prior to considering using their services. BizTech has maintained a positive reputation among business review websites, public records, the USAAB, and organizations which advocate customer rights.



About BizTech

Furthermore, BizTech has recently been held in high regard with several organizations that advocate the progress of consumer protection and marketplace trust. BizTech's strong reputation continues to solidify throughout Ohio.



For more information on the services of BizTech, please visit http://www.gobiztech.com