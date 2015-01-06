Steel City Movers LLC Recently Accredited by USBA

Irving, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2015 --The US Business Association announced that Steel City Movers LLC, a leading, local moving company in the Pittsburgh area, is now a USBA Member Organization.



As of December 18th, 2014, the USBA has verified that Steel City Movers maintains minimal consumer and employee complaints and honest advertising practices.



Steel City Movers ensures their number one priority remain customer satisfaction. Open seven days a week, Steel City Movers will work with you to make your move stress-free and straightforward.



"We go to great lengths to verify all member organizations closely observe the Membership Code," stated Jordan Avery, an account executive at the USBA, "because we realize the significance of protecting consumer trust." In 2015, the USBA will continue to offer membership to only selected companies. Every business goes through a rigorous auditing process before being offered membership.



Recently, it has become commonplace for consumers to research a business' reputation on the internet and accreditations issued by third parties before even contemplating if using their services. Steel City Movers has continually maintained an overwhelmingly positive reputation among consumer review websites, public records, the USBA and consumer rights organizations.



About Steel City Movers

Additionally, Steel City Movers has recently been rated highly with several organizations that advocate the advancement of consumer protection and marketplace trust. Steel City Movers' strong reputation continues to solidify throughout Pennsylvania.



For more information on the services of Steel City Movers, please visit http://www.steelcitymovers.com