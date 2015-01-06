Synergy in Technology: Transparent Merchant Services Announces Partnership with iConnect POS Software

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2015 --Transparent Merchant Services (https://www.trytransparent.com) has announced a partnership with iConnect POS services. Transparent Merchant Services provides hassle-free credit card processing services for businesses of all sizes, backed by an award-winning, hassle-free credence for its customers.



Transparent has rapidly made a name for itself within a very competitive industry because it offers no contracts, industry-leading low fees, and ethical and transparent business practices that have earned it accolades from industry respected critics.



Transparent helps brick-and-mortar and web-based businesses offer a more secure transaction portal for their customers using patented point-of-entry data encryption (for web-based transactions), alongside a tier of other game-changing encryption technologies that help prevent fraud and reduce risk.



Now Transparent Merchant Services powers iConnect POS software, a powerful, intuitive and Apple-inspired point-of-sale processing solution for businesses of all sizes and scope. iConnect POS services works with iPad, iPhone and Web applications to provide a complete payment processing software solution that's powered by Transparent.



"We are very excited to announce this partnership with iConnect POS," explained Dustin Sparman, founder of Transparent Merchant Services. "Transparent and iConnect combine to create a state-of-the-art and secure processing solution for businesses of all sizes."



Transparent is a merchant processor offering a simplified service for small-to-medium businesses. Transparent offers a better solution for accepting payments whether in-store, online or both. For a small monthly and per transaction fee, Transparent charges the direct rates issued by the major credit card associations with no additional or hidden costs. Tailored to the growth of a business, Transparent goes the extra mile with a service that is free of sign-up fees, contracts, and commitments; only trust and confidence.



iConnect POS is a leading provider of point-of-sale software. They make intuitive, user-friendly, Apple-inspired solutions designed to meet the growing needs of businesses worldwide. iConnect POS designs POS software for iPhone, iPad and Web applications. It is powered by Transparent Merchant Services.



