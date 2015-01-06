Food Industry Is Recognizing the Importance of 'Neutral Barrier' Coatings for Handling and Cold Storage Areas, Says Ceo

Reno, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2015 --Castagra Products, Inc. CEO, Peter Roosen, says that past year has shown the food industry increasingly favoring coatings for manufacturing, handling and storage areas that are VOC-free and completely non-toxic.



"Nothing is more important than having a neutral and safe environment for food production and for the workers involved," stated Roosen.



"2014 demonstrated to us that there is a growing demand for VOC-free, solvent-free, non-toxic coatings that provide a safe, robust, easily-cleanable, neutral barrier to maximise food hygiene."



Food contamination creates enormous social and economic impact. In the U.S., diseases caused by the major pathogens are estimated to cost up to US $35 billion annually in medical costs and lost productivity.



Ecodur 201 is made of vegetable oil and a common, naturally-occurring mineral gypsum. It is sprayable even at temperatures approaching zero while retaining its flexibility and the ability to be patched seamlessly for the entire lifetime of the coating. It has an ANSI/NSF 61 rating for use in contact with drinking water.



"Post Second World War generations have and continue to be, exposed to an almost infinite variety of chemicals, many of them carcinogenic. The importance of limiting exposure is progressively coming to the fore and not just in the food industry as we see in the cosmetics industry for instance," continued Roosen.



"Neutral barrier coatings, such as Ecodur, can play an important role in protecting the public, whether it's for safeguarding food and water supplies, or for encapsulating asbestos piping in old buildings and schools."



Roosen said that Ecodur has exceptional low temperature application abilities, particularly when compared to conventional epoxies, many of which still contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and require solvents for clean-up.



"Ecodur has been demonstrated time and time again its versatility as a neutral coating for cold storage facilities where its ability to be sprayed at very low temperatures, quick curing time, dramatically minimises downtime for that part of the facility."



Euromonitor International estimates the packaged food industry is worth almost $1.6 trillion. The World Bank puts the food and agriculture sector at 10% of global gross domestic product, which was about $48 trillion 2006, making the sector worth about $4.8 trillion.



About Castagra Products, Inc.

Castagra Products, Inc., is a leader in the multi-billion dollar premium eco coatings industry with its non-toxic, VOC-free, solvent-free, plasticised gypsum coatings that have pioneered the industry and offer outstanding versatility and protection qualities particularly in the fracking industry with its unique challenges for protecting steel tanks and pipes. The company has toll production operations in Texas.