Marketware Raises $1.4 Million to Accelerate Growth

Midvale, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2015 --Marketware (marketware.com), a Utah based company specializing in relationship and business intelligence solutions for healthcare systems, announced today that it has closed on a growth round of capital, raising a total of $1.4 million. This financing round will help accelerate Marketware's acquisition of market share and scale outreach efforts to deliver tailored solutions for healthcare systems. Epic Ventures led the round and Peak Ventures, an early-stage venture fund, partnered on the deal.



"The Marketware platform provides real value in the form of higher revenue and lower costs to healthcare providers," said Sid Krommenhoek, partner at Peak Ventures. "We're excited to be backing the Marketware team who bring a high level of energy and decades of experience to solve this problem."



The funding comes at a pivotal time in Marketware's growth. Marketware now serves hundreds of healthcare systems across the nation. This round of funding will be used to increase support for existing customers and build out the team to accelerate new customer growth.



"The investment by Peak Ventures will help us scale our outreach programs and grow our business. Peak is not your typical investor. As entrepreneurs themselves, Peak understands the needs of early-stage businesses and is fully committed to growing the business with us," said Bryce Bartel, CEO of Marketware.



About Marketware

Marketware, Inc is the leading Physician Relationship Management Software and Business Intelligence consulting firm. Marketware's premier software applications are designed to aid clients in generating the return on investment by leveraging market insight, relationship management and project management. With over 25 years of experience, Marketware is trusted by hundreds of healthcare systems across the nation. To learn more visit marketware.com or follow us on Twitter using @marketware.



About Peak Ventures

Peak Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm based in Provo, Utah. Peak Ventures backs talented entrepreneurs going after big markets with exceptional technologies. The firm recently closed on a $23 million venture capital fund to invest in Utah's brightest entrepreneurs and early-stage companies. For more information, visit peakventurecapital.com.