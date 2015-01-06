Wellness Tourism Worldwide Identifies 50 Key Findings to Advance Wellness in Leisure & Business Travel

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2015 --Wellness Tourism Worldwide (http://www.wellnesstourismworldwide.com) has identified 50 key findings addressing wellness in leisure and business travel in the United States. As a result of a year-long study, Wellness Tourism Worldwide (WTW) is pleased to introduce a new model of engagement for wellness tourism. The report, Wellness Travel: Shaping America's Health & Economy is a game-changing reference to unify and influence industries not only to better meet consumer demand but also to serve public good.



Wellness tourism is at a tipping point. Its definition and many components along with its potential for enormous social and economic benefits are both taking shape and going mainstream. While other cultures encourage travel for renewal, wellness tourism is new to the United States and U.S. consumers are poised to leverage the many aspects of wellness during vacations and work related trips.



Defining wellness poses a challenge to academics and businesses but even more formidable has been facilitating higher levels of individual, social and national well-being. Epidemic levels of stress, obesity, sleep problems and lack of balance between home and work are drivers to the surging interest in wellness, affecting the way businesses operate. While wellness has garnered attention over the last several years, there has been very little discussion regarding what wellness travel means to U.S. consumers, businesses and the travel industry.



States Camille Hoheb, WTW Founder & CEO, " Many of the insights and observations we expect to be applicable worldwide." Adding "Wellness tourism cuts across multiple sectors to stimulate entrepreneurship, innovation and a more comprehensive approach to population health and economy."



Wellness Travel in America: Shaping Health, Businesses & Economy provides unprecedented data on wellness travel in the United States, examining a broad spectrum of stakeholders and confluences between sectors affecting both population and economic health. A culmination of U.S. consumer survey data and extensive research across multiple industries, the report can be used to understand how wellness travel can play a significant role in disease prevention, workplace wellness, vacation policy development, tourism development and destination marketing. Over 40 tables and figures are in this comprehensive 100-page report resulting in a data-driven profile marketers can use to promote their brand.



