PUB HTML5 Free Flipbook Creator, an Ultimate E-Publishing Solution for Digital Annual Reports

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2015 --The PUB HTML5 team has introduced its latest update for the HTML5 free flipbook creator in the dawn of the New Year. This allows companies to present annual reports for the preceding year in a more attractive and user-friendly manner.



An annual report is a combination of a year plan and financial performance report presented to a company's stakeholders. Informing stakeholders about a company's New Year resolutions, plans and other upcoming major event during the year are vital in a marketing perspective. Specially because it offers an opportunity to shareholders to make informed decisions on investments made. A poor annual plan will deliberately make the shareholder withdraw investments while a strong and promising annual report will attract more and more potential investors.



However, the success of an annual report is not measured only by its content. It should be attractive, distinct, unique, informative yet easy to understand and brief. The new PUB HTML5 updates enable the page turn animation magazines online publishing community to create distinctive annual reports for their stakeholders without a hassle. The enhanced version includes many user-friendly features that are supposed to help to expand the business in 2015. The latest HTML5 flipbook creator allows businesses to create much more interesting, engaging and multimedia-rich annual reports. In addition, since the annual report is in a digital format that supports popular Operating Systems, stakeholders have the opportunity to go through the entire report while on the move. This fact is advantageous to companies since investors at present, do not have much time to ponder over bulky printed annual reports. Moreover, without considering the planned activities and financial performance of a company for the upcoming year, no investor agrees to invest.



Taking the initiative to implement latest technological advancements of the PUB HTML5 software in the year 2015, some of the registered users have already uploaded their e-reports to PUB HTML5 platform. Once published, those companies could easily embed their unique page flip reports into websites and blogs with the help of some simple codes. The process by any means does not require skilled programmers. Anyone with a basic knowledge in programming could successfully embed these alluring annual reports.



To obtain a better idea on this annual report publishing concept check the following links for samples: http://pubhtml5.com/explore.