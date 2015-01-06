Genital Herpes Vaccines in Development Get New Patents Awarded; CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2015 --"Infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



The U.S. Patent Office awarded six patents covering the makeup and formula of DNA vaccines in development against the genital herpes virus (HSV-2) to the biopharmaceutical firm, Vical (VICL). (1) These patents cover the composition of these vaccines. Vical officials wrote that "A therapeutic vaccine is a novel approach for treating genital herpes. Vical is currently testing its therapeutic HSV-2 DNA vaccine in a Phase 1/2 trial designed to reduce the frequency and magnitude of viral shedding and reduce genital lesion recurrences in HSV-2 positive subjects aged 18 to 50 years at seven U.S. clinical sites." (1) Company officials also noted that "High unmet medical needs exist for new treatments because existing treatments of acyclovir-based antivirals can temporarily reduce but not eliminate genital herpes, viral shedding, and transmission; these drugs have not appreciably impacted HSV-2 seroprevalence rates despite over 30 years of usage." (1) In other words, traditional anti-herpes medications have not lowered the HSV infection rate in over 30 years, and company officials are hopeful that vaccines in development will change this reality.



Developing an effective, therapeutic vaccine against the genital herpes virus (HSV-2) and gaining FDA approval takes time. Until Vical's anti-herpes vaccines are FDA approved, the CBCD recommends that infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR, which are HSV-2 remedies, which are backed by clinical studies.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HSV-1, HSV-2, HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the (HSV-1 and other viruses)…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (2) The study authors also wrote that, "We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (2)



About Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin

Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Vical has a proprietary vaccine delivery system. That is, its methods include using DNA delivery technology "in which the expressed protein is an immunogen" (a substance that the immune system recognizes and attacks). (1)



"HSV-2 is a sexually transmitted virus that is the main cause of recurrent genital herpes, accounting for the majority of genital ulcerative lesions worldwide. Genital herpes is not only physically taxing (pain, itching and other morbidities), but also psychologically debilitating, especially given the fear of transmission." (1)



What treatments are currently available for those infected with the herpes virus?



"Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day." (2)



In light of the fact that there are no vaccines against the herpes virus currently on the market, the CBCD recommends that HSV infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



References:



(1) stockhouse.com - Vical Granted Six U.S. Patents for HSV-2 Vaccines. Published October 8, 2014

http://www.stockhouse.com/news/press-releases/2014/10/08/vical-granted-six-u-s-patents-for-hsv-2-vaccines



(2) Polansky, H., Itzkovitz, E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Published on August 12, 2013. http://www.scirp.org/journal/PaperInformation.aspx?PaperID=36101#.VH2qQNKUf90