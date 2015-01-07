Chanel Holds on to 2 out of the Top 3 Spots on Fashion Film Network's WEEKLY TOP 10 Ranking

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2015 --Tatia Pilieva's "First Kiss" continued to steam roll ahead at the number 1 spot proving, once again, that authentic real love is still "in" and probably always will be. With over 156.6 million views, "First Kiss" has been named The Most Viewed Campaign of 2014. Not bad for a film with virtually no staging or dialog.



At number 2 spot is Baz Luhrmann's latest featuring the world's number 1 model Gisele Bündchen, holding at a respectable 9.3 million views. Although we wonder if this film broke Baz's previous record for the most expensive fashion film ever made (also for Chanel, with Nicole Kidman) for a rumored 48 million dollars.



Is it possible to make a film by Karl Lagerfeld starring Pharrell Williams, Cara Delevingne, and Géraldine Chaplin and not have it be a hit? Answer - no. Holding on firmly to the number 3 spot (also owned by Chanel), this group's fan base assures it will be around the WEEKLY TOP 10 Ranking for a while.



There has been a shift in the films that follow the coveted top 3. Tomek Baginski's "Out of this World" and Christopher Bailey's "From London with Love" jumped from #8 and #9 up to #4 and #5. Also on the rise is Kendall Jenner's stint for Dazed Digital directed by Ben Toms.



1 First Kiss - Tatia Pilieva

2 The One That I Want - Baz Luhrmann

3 Reincarnation - Karl Lagerfeld

4 Out of this World - Tomek Baginski

5 From London with Love - Christopher Bailey

6 Dolce & Gabbana - Domenico Dolce

7 Magical Holidays - Johan Renck

8 Kendall Jenner: Girl on Film - Ben Toms

9 A Brave New Love - Amer Chadha-Patel

10 The Enchanted Factory - Dior



The WEEKLY TOP 10 RANKING is determined by a propriety system that utilizes publicly available data in a weighted average of prime indicators.



