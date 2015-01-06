Pantalone Online Ventures, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Camping Gear

Aurora, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2015 --Christine Pantalone is pleased to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.GetAwayCampGear.com. The website carries a broad assortment of camping gear including camping cots, pop up tents, tent heaters, canopies, hiking backpacks, lanterns, and camp stoves. Pantalone was inspired to start her website by her own love of the outdoors. She wanted to build a website that would provide customers with the gear that they needed to enjoy a fun family activity in the outdoors. She thought that camping would be a good choice for families because it is a lot cheaper than staying in a hotel.



There are many excellent camping items available within the merchandise of GetAwayCampGear.com. The website offers products including three person tents, LED camping lanterns, propane camp stoves, tailgate canopies, family dome tents, folding camp cots, Coleman camping tents, and much more. In the future, Pantalone is planning to continue adding products as she learns what her customers are looking for. She plans to change the products offered on her site to reflect what customers really want and the suggestions that they give her.



Providing customers with an organized and attractive website, is very important to Pantalone regarding GetAwayCampGear.com. She built her website with her products organized into several specific categories so that customers could easily find exactly what they were looking for. Her customers don't have to worry about sorting through advertisements and unrelated products when they are looking through the website.



In addition to her main website, Pantalone is launching a blog located at http://www.CampGearNeeds.com. The blog will cover information about the products offered on her main website, how these products can be used while camping, and the different qualities that set these products apart from others like them. The purpose of the blog is to provide the information that customers might need to help make better purchasing decisions.



