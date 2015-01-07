RJF Online Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Tools

Dunedin, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2015 --Ronald Ferguson is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.RonsToolShed.com. The website features a broad assortment of different tools and accessories including gas powered tools, hand tools, battery operated tools, garden tools, pool accessories, and work gloves. Ferguson was inspired to start his website by his own love of tools. He has been working with tools all of his life both within his job as a journeyman machinist and outside of this job. He wanted to share his in depth knowledge of tools with those who wanted to buy them.



There are many high quality tools featured within the merchandise of RonsToolShed.com. The website offers products including blower vacuums, electric chainsaws, pipe wrenches, socket holder sets, work gloves, garden tools sets, drill chuck keys, adjustable wrenches, 18v cordless drills, impact drills, and much more. In the future, Ferguson plans to keep looking for new products that can be added to his website. By continuing to add new products, he hopes to encourage customers to return to his website for any other tools that they need.



Providing a website that offers a wide variety of different tools all in the same place is important to Ferguson regarding RonsToolShed.com. The website is built to provide customers with a wide selection of different tools to choose from. Customers are able to easily locate the tools that they need by looking at the categories on the website and choosing the one that best meets what they're looking for. This makes it so that it is easy to find all of the different tools that they need on the same website.



In addition to the main website, Ferguson is also launching a blog located at http://www.ToolsForTheJobInfo.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to tools. Ferguson will be writing about the different products on his website, the qualities of these tools, how to use these tools for their intended purposes, and anything else that might relate to the tools that he is offering on his website. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with additional information to help them make better purchasing decisions.



