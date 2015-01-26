Spirits in the Sky, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Outdoor Gear

Snow Hill, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2015 --Linda Johnson is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.SpiritsInTheSkyLLC.com. The website carries a broad selection of outdoor gear including camping gear, hiking gear, fishing supplies, and hunting gear. Johnson was inspired to start her website by her desire to help people get back to nature and do so as a family. She knew that outdoor activities were a lot more cost effective than expensive vacations and were helpful in bringing families closer together. She wanted to help families experience the outdoors by providing them with the items that they needed to enjoy the outdoors more fully.



There are many high quality outdoor products featured within the merchandise of SpiritsInTheSkyLLC.com. The website offers products including camp stoves, camo tents, kid's fishing rods, tent fans, emergency survival kits, hiking tents, spincast reels, LED lanterns, and much more. The website also includes more specialized products including the Humminbird 386ci fish finders and night vision binoculars. In the future, Johnson is planning on adding products for some other outdoor activities such as gear for surfing, skiing, and rock climbing. By continuing to add products to her website, she hopes to encourage customers to return to find more products that they might want for their outdoor activities.



Providing a well-organized and attractive website is important to Johnson concerning SpiritsInTheSkyLLC.com. The website is built to be easy to navigate by separating out products into the activities that they can be used for and further dividing these categories into more specific product categories. This makes it so that customers can more easily find the products that they are looking for without having to work their way through a cluttered website.



To complement the main website, Johnson is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourOutdoorNeedsBlog.com



The blog will focus on topics that relate to different outdoor activities. Johnson will be writing about how to take care of cast iron pans, how to prepare for an emergency with emergency supplies, what to look for in a sleeping bag, and other information that relates to the products that she offers on her main website. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with additional information to make sure that they get the most out of the products that they buy for their outdoor activities.



SpiritsInTheSkyLLC.com, a division of Spirits in the Sky, LLC, is owned and operated by Linda Johnson.



