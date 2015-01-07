Craters & Freighters Phoenix Offers Tips for Shipping Furniture to the United States

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2015 --Whether you're bringing home an oversized souvenir or packing up a life lived abroad, shipping furniture overseas can seem overwhelming. The process requires research, judgment and lots of paperwork. Craters & Freighters Phoenix has custom crated and shipped furniture and other freight overseas for more than 20 years and has shared four tips to ensure your English foot stool or favorite chair arrives safely and affordably.



"International furniture shipping can be an intensive process," said Dennis Davies, president and owner of Craters & Freighters Phoenix. "We hope these tips help make sense of the shipping process."



1.Mode of Transport. The first step is to decide between airfreight or sea freight. Air freight is typically more expensive but faster and generally safer for delicate items. Sea freight is a less expensive option if shipping large items and delivery speed isn't a factor. Unless it's a life-sized elephant sculpture, the piece will be shipped in a container with other items and the price will be determined by cubic meter.



2.Packaging Considerations. Packing the item properly is important for any type of shipping, but especially for sea freight. Proper crating is essential since the item will share a container with other goods during a long ocean voyage. Custom cushioning and crating is recommended for fragile and easily-scratched items. Consider moisture prevention if the item has any delicate materials as salt water vapor can damage these elements during transport. Professional shipping protect items by placing them in a moisture vapor barrier bag with a desiccant and heat-sealing the seams. Finally, the U.S. Department of Agriculture requires all solid wood crating coming into the United States to be ISPM-15 Certified, which means the wood has been heat treated to kill any stowaway bugs and their larvae.



3.Rules for Importing Purchased Goods. This is where the paperwork begins. Importers bringing goods into the United States must file a Customs entry or claim with the Customs and Border Protection. When an item clears customs it goes through a process to determine whether the goods can enter the U.S. and if any duty needs to be paid. The customs process is streamlined for goods valued under $2,000, but more intensive for those valued higher. So if choosing between a $1,800 and $2,200 Oriental rug, consider the extra hassle involved in clearing customs with the more expensive item. Export laws from the country of origin and any relevant admiralty laws must also be considered.



4.International Shipping Insurance. Even after all of the preparation outlined above, shipping insurance should be purchased. Maritime laws limit liability for the ship owners which can severely cap claims for lost goods in a major accident. For example, the owners of the RMS Titanic successfully argued their liability was limited to paying $91,000 total, to be split between all the families of the deceased and survivors even though a first class ticket cost $4,350. If shipping sea freight investigate the shipping company's claims ratio. A low ratio means lower insurance costs and less chance of lost or damaged items.



"To ensure a seamless shipping experience consider utilizing shipping experts and private customs brokers to manage the import for you," added Davies.



