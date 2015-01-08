Comtrol Launches Class I, Division 2 Certified Switch Families for Hazardous Locations

New Brighton, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2015 --Comtrol Corporation, a leading manufacturer of industrial device connectivity products, today announced the release of new editions to its family of RocketLinx industrial grade switches. In addition to the rugged design and enhanced reliability characterized by the Comtrol RocketLinx brand, the new RocketLinx ES8105-XT and ES8108-XT industrial Ethernet switch lines feature UL-certified compliance with the NEC Class I Division 2 (CID2) classification. The stringent CID2 rating certifies these RocketLinx switch models for operation in environments such as oil and gas refineries and tank storage facilities where explosive gases may be present under abnormal circumstances.



"The industrial features and rugged design of our RocketLinx Ethernet switches make them a popular choice for agriculture, waste water as well as oil, gas, and pipeline monitoring applications," commented David Boldt, Comtrol Director of Product Management. "With the new Class I Division 2 certified ES8105-XT and ES8108-XT switches our oil and gas customers now have a qualified solution for extending network deployments into the more hazardous-rated areas of plants and refineries."



About RocketLinx ES8105-XT and ES8108-XT

Switches in the RocketLinx ES8105-XT and ES8108-XT series are suitable for a wide range of industrial applications and include models with compact DIN-rail mount enclosures, five or eight Fast Ethernet ports and Single-Mode and Multi-Mode fiber connections. All models support a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to 75°C, and feature rugged IP31-rated aluminum enclosures, an alarm relay for event notification, and wide DC input voltage ranges.