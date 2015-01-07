Fred Arndt & Associates Launches Website Featuring Quality Health Supplements

Edina, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2015 --Fred Arndt is pleased to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.CompleteHeartHealth.com. The website offers a broad assortment of natural supplements to help customers control their cardiovascular health, have more energy, lose weight, transform their whole body, and control blood sugar. Arndt was inspired to focus the website on heart health after he had quadruple bypass surgery 20 years ago. These products are something that he is passionate about since he knows that people can use them to greatly improve their health.



There are many clinically proven and patented supplements for personal health offered within the merchandise of CompleteHeartHealth.com. The website carries products produced by Unicity International, including U Balance-Cholesterol, U Balance-Glucose, and U Complete. These supplements are natural remedies for lowering cholesterol, controlling weight, and managing blood sugar. The website also offers Matcha-Energy, a matcha green tea powder, which provides a more natural way to get energy without resorting to chemical concoctions such as many energy drinks. In the future, Arndt will continue to offer new products as new combinations of products are released. By continuing to add new products, he hopes to provide his customers with the supplements that they need to stay healthy.



Providing a website that is filled with rich and informative content as well as quality products is important to Arndt regarding CompleteHeartHealth.com. His website will feature testimonials about the products and include informative pages about different conditions so that customers can get information on how to change their health for the better. He will be sharing information that will enable people to take steps to improve their own health.



To complement the main website, Arndt will also be launching a blog located at http://www.HowToBalanceHealthNaturally.com



The blog will cover health issue topics related to the heart, strokes, diabetes, blood pressure, energy, and weight management, including how certain products will help. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with the information they need to make informed purchasing decisions related to the products.



