GMS Global Ventures, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Pet Supplies

O'Fallon, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2015 --Gary Seneczyn is pleased to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.4EvrPets.com. The website offers a wide range of pet products for cats, dogs, small animals, and fish ponds including pet heaters, pet beds, wellness products, and more. Seneczyn was inspired to start his website by his own love of animals. He has had many family pets over the years. He wanted to build a website where customers could come to find the things that they needed to properly care for their pets.



There are many quality pet products for cats, dogs, small animals, and fish ponds featured within the merchandise of 4EvrPets.com. The website offers products including Advantage II pet flea medication, dog socks, dog car seats, cat scratchers, padded dog harnesses, pet strollers, soft pet carriers, training pads for dogs, thermo-pond heaters, Critter Nation cages, and much more. In the future, Seneczyn plans to continue adding new products on a regular basis. By adding new products to the site, he hopes to encourage customers to return to look at the new items that have been added.



Providing quality products and convenient service, is important to Seneczyn regarding 4EvrPets.com. He is planning to select each of his products by hand to ensure that he is only offering quality products. To make ordering from his website simple, Seneczyn is offering prompt customer service to help customers through any part of their order. To lower the cost of the products on his site, he is also offering free shipping. The website will also be organized with categories and subcategories to make it easy for customers to find what they're looking for.



In addition to the main website, Seneczyn is also launching a blog located at http://www.HappyPetProductsBlog.com



The blog will cover topics related to pet care and health. Seneczyn will be writing about how to prevent dogs from hurting their paws on cold or hot pavement, what products are available to make the lives of pets more comfortable, and general information about pets and how to provide for them. The goal of the blog is to offer customers further information to help them make decisions about what kind of products might be good to buy for their pets.



About 4EvrPets.com

4EvrPets.com, a division of GMS Global Ventures, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Gary Seneczyn.



Gary Seneczyn

http://www.4EvrPets.com



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com