Traverse to South India with Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2015 --Compared to the fast, and frenetic North of India, southern India operates on a different pace-slow, gentle and relaxed. The South of India comprises of five states –Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala as well as the union territories of Lakshadweep and Pondicherry, share to some extent an ancient heritage but each of them has its distinct cultural, artistic and political tradition. Rich in history, brimming with temples, stunning beaches, and the south is blessed with pristine natural beauty with its verdant landscape of palm trees, emerald green paddy fields, coconut groves and fragrant spice plantations.



Take a voyage to explore the untouched, delightful serene and tranquil beauty of South of India with Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd. This leading luxury tour operator offers an array of tailor-made and bespoke experiences for travellers who can choose and customize the itineraries according to their personal preference, time and budget.



"From January 2015 we have re-introduced some of our very popular South India Tours with revised, unique and fresh itineraries for the contemporary traveler, with many options to choose from our wide array of elective tours ", said Mr. Durjay Sengupta , the CEO of Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd. " We have always strived to give our guests their perfect dream holidays with unmatched service and hospitality ,that showcase a kaleidoscope of the myriad treasures and rich tapestry of this enchanting country"



With entirely customized and flexible itineraries the guests can begin their south India travel from any of the metropolitan cities of Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad and continue their sojourn into the heart of southern India.



The "City of Gardens" Bangalore or Bengaluru, a city blessed with a salubrious climate, beautiful gardens and natural lakes. Take a four hour drive to Mysore; visit the magnificent Mysore Palace, an exquisite example of the Dravidian architecture. Proceed to the picturesque town of Coorg past winding roads and spice plantations. Spend a day relaxing at the charming Taj Vivanta midst rainforest canopy covering hills and an expansive view of the Coorg landscape.



Chennai, South India's commercial and cultural capital and the fourth largest metropolis in India entices you with its imperial past and it is a window to the culture and art forms of south India. The alluring temple of Kapileshwar and the grand St. Thomas Basilica provide an insight into age-old traditions and beliefs.



Arrive at the French provincial town of Pondicherry, a beautiful little seaside Union Territory which is a merry blend of Eastern and Western influences. The charm of Pondicherry lies in its incredibly leisurely approach to life, food and commerce.



Be sure to stop at Madurai, which is famous for its beautiful and exquisitely carved temple – the towering Meenakshi Temple exemplifying the brilliance of Dravidian architecture.



Drive to Thanjavur and immerse yourself in the culture, history and fine arts of India. Visit the Brahadeeswara Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, explore the many ancient temples, forts and opulent palaces of this immensely cultural town.



Travel through lush green fragrant slopes of spice plantations, feed and bathe an elephant at the Periyar Wildlife sanctuary en-route to Kumarakom.



Unwind and enjoy the picture perfect coconut-fringed backwaters on a houseboat meandering through the canals while enjoying Kerala cuisine cooked on-board & relaxing with traditional Ayurvedic therapies & yogic treatments. Its intense network of rivers and lagoons, thick forests, exotic wildlife, tranquil stretches of emerald backwaters and a long shoreline of serene beaches make it a traveler's paradise. No wonder Kerala is nicknamed as God's own country.



Continue this enthralling sojourn to Cochin and capture the mesmerizing beauty of its harbor, the cantilevered Chinese fishing nets, a Jewish synagogue and the palace built by the Portuguese.



Arrive at the Nizam's capital, the 400 year old city of Hyderabad and get acquainted with the city's grand mosques, colorful bazaars and cuisine. Embark on a special quest to savor the best "Biryani" in town.



Luxurious hotel properties, spectacular landscapes, sumptuous cuisine and warm people – a perfect recipe for an unforgettable South India holiday. So travel, unravel, experience and capture the magical, complex, lively and unique "Incredible India" down south.



