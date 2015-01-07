PUB HTML5 Releases Suggestions About HTML5 Page Flip Magazine Software

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2015 --PUB HTML5 has just released several suggestions about HTML5 page flip magazine software in its recent blog post. The guide reveals that how digital publishers can optimize the ability of magazine to create a new publication experience for their readers.



"This blog is not one of those highly technical guidelines that you can find on the web that make manipulation of software a difficult process for most digital publishers. What we did was we stripped down all the technical fluff, making the guideline easy to follow, easy to adapt, and easy to customize for users who want to maximize the powerful capability of page flip magazine. We also made sure that users who aren't familiar with the page flip magazine paradigm can still utilize the software for any purpose they deem as necessary. It's a very easy platform: Download, Import, Customize, and Publish. It surely doesn't get any more difficult than that! I'm sure our clients will love the ability to HTML5 & jQuery Flipbook to take their publishing experience on a higher and more productive level" said Jason Chen, Chief Technology Officer for PUB HTML5.



The blog pose also features an easy to follow YouTube Video which details the step by step process in action. Screenshots of the procedures, complete with markers, are also provided in the post, allowing readers to easily identify tools or buttons required for the said process.



On this post, Chen notes that the company wishes to provide more detailed guidelines such as this, allowing users to have a more fulfilling experience towards the services offered by their company. The company also aims to gain a bigger following for their HTML5 page flip software, adding to their current 300,000+ downloads.



About PUB HTML5

HTML5 page flip magazine software is a freeware offered by PUB HTML5 for publishers who wish to convert static PDF files into interactive and responsive digital publications that mimic real life magazines, brochures, and catalogs.



Click here to visit the official PUB HTML5 website for more details.