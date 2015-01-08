Perfect Memorials now has a dedicated storefront for Canadian customers.

Eden Prairie, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2015 --Memorial products are one way of remembering loved ones, and Perfect Memorials has provided its customers with products like cremation urns and jewelry, pet urns, pet caskets, and other sympathy gifts for nearly 15 years. Due to overwhelming demand of its products, Perfect Memorials has launched a new Canadian website -- ca.perfectmemorials.com – to better serve its Canadian customers.



Although the company's Canadian customers can access Perfect Memorials' original web site http://www.perfectmemorials.com/, customers located in Canada will enjoy several money and time-saving advantages when they use the new Canadian website. "Our company has grown each year from the support of our loyal customers and referrals," said Shawn O'Brien, Product Specialist at Perfect Memorials. "We have become one of the best known memorial products companies in both the United States and Canada, and we want to serve our customers as best as we can."



The new web site will save Canadian customers money. All orders taken on that site are processed completely in Canadian currency with no international transaction fees when customers use a Canadian credit card. Flat rate shipping options on all orders start at $10 per shipment, and all product prices include taxes and duties, so there are no surprise or hidden fees related to shipping.



Not only will Canadian customers save money with Perfect Memorials' new web address, they will also save time. Orders can now be done completely online rather than requiring customers to call the company to discuss shipping costs. All of Perfect Memorials' products ship directly from its warehouse in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.



Perfect Memorials offers a wide range of memorial products, including a whole line of cremation urns and jewelry, outdoor memorials, and even memorial products for pets. "Many of our products are crafted by skilled artisans so each product can be as unique as the loved one it memorializes", said O'Brien.



About Perfect Memorials

Since 2001, Perfect Memorials has offered unique memorial products with its best price guarantee, easy returns, and no hidden fees.



For more information about Perfect Memorials in Canada, visit http://ca.perfectmemorials.com/