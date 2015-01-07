Chisinau, Moldova -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2015 --RoboStage has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to introduce their industry changing idea to the public. This campaign has a funding goal of $75,000, which needs to be raised by February 1st in order to open the doors to the world's first robotic web-based photo studio. This unique and inspired idea is the brainchild of a group of professional modeling agents known as TopModelGroup, who wanted to change the way that modeling shoots are created. With RoboStage all photographers, whether professional or amateur, can direct and control their photo shoots from anywhere in the world.



RoboStage will be an online-based photo studio where the photographer can direct real models through voice or chat. The models will always be available, so a photographer no longer needs to worry about late or no-show models costing them a lot of time and money. The studio will feature a DSLR camera with 85mm lenses that is remotely controlled from the photographer's web browser. The camera can move and rotate in eight different directions enabling the photographer to always get the perfect shot. The studio has several lighting presets to fit the photographer's needs for their photo shoot.



This new evolution in professional photo shoots has several benefits, most notably saving a photographer valuable time and money. It will also help a photographer build their skills as they practice shooting with professional lighting and models, create commercials, quickly shoot promotional pictures and videos, and enable the novice photographer to create a professional-looking portfolio. RoboStage will feature both free and paid access studios. The "Lite Studios" are free for everyone, have limited features, and operate on a first come first served basis, which means that users wait in a queue to take control over the robotic camera for a 15 minute photo session. The Pro Studios are paid access, hour long sessions that eliminate the need for a queue and offers full access to all of the features including special effects and promotional features.



The RoboStage team has been hard at work with all of the idea development and basic groundwork for their concept. They are now ready to shake up the professional photography industry and make this a reality which is why they have launched their Indiegogo campaign. All supporters of their campaign will: receive lifetime priority access to the free Lite Studio, pay nothing and shoot top class models with high-end cameras, get up to a 70% lifetime discount for the Pro Studio, receive a premium photographer membership on TopModelGroup, and much more. This amazing feature is available only during the campaign, and the offer will never be repeated again. The team is also offering a referral program which gives all supporters the opportunity to have portions of their donations refunded, dependent upon the value of the referrals they send to the page. Full details can be found on their RoboStage Campaign page.



RoboStage was created by a group of modeling agents, who specialize in recruiting and training models around the world. The team also specializes in managing projects related to programming and robotic development.



