Doctors Frustrated with Their Professions Result in Poor Patient Care

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2015 --There has been a correlation between doctors frustrated with their profession and the deterioration of patient care. Overworked and unhappy doctors are more likely to make medical errors. This can lead to the rise in higher incidents of medical malpractice. Doctor enthusiasm has declined because of the limited time they are allowed with patients, understaffing, and dissatisfaction in salary.



"Doctors who are suffering from exhaustion, or are in a hurry, are more likely to make mistakes in patient treatment," says Bradley J. Prochaska, medical malpractice attorney at Prochaska, Howell & Prochaska LLC. "Advancements in medical technology have also resulted in more preventative treatment options that require additional time to monitor."



There is a great need for primary care physicians, but not enough doctors to fill these positions. A growing number of doctors are leaving the medical field because of discontentment. There are also fewer medical students choosing primary care or family practice. More doctors are opting instead for specialized fields such as cardiology.



"There are more patients than there are qualified doctors to provide care," says Prochaska. "A large number of Baby Boomers are turning 65 every year and they need primary care. There are also a large number of new patients who need treatment because of the Affordable Care Act. When fewer doctors are forced to treat more patients, physicians become overworked and unhappy."



When doctors are overworked it can result in a depersonalization of patient care. Doctors who are discontent are less attentive to patients, and can become insensitive in their personal interactions. The level of patient care is not being met, which can also result in possible medical malpractice.



"Doctors are frustrated, but it is the patients who ultimately suffer," says Prochaska. "There needs to be changes in the medical field to better help doctors. However, physicians also need to take responsibility and better assist the needs of their patients."