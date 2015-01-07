Champion Oil Adds Innovative Marketing Services in the West

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2015 --"IMS is a premier manufacturers' rep agency specializing in outside sales of performance auto parts and aftermarket truck, jeep and SUV accessories through traditional distribution and eCommerce," stated Karl Dedolph, Champion Director of Racing & Performance. IMS is driven to succeed for companies like Champion utilizing their award-winning personnel and sales philosophy.



The Industry has been very supportive of Innovative Marketing Services by acknowledging their strengths: IMS has been nominated for SEMA Rep Agency of the Year three out of the past five years. SEMA 2014 honored their founder, Jerry Nunez, by inducting him into the SEMA MRN Hall of Fame.



Additional awards over the past few years have been: 2013 PWA Person of the Year - Jerry Nunez, 2013 Major Account Growth Award from Dee Zee - Craig Neveu, 2013 EPWI Rep of the Year - Jerry Nunez, Original AAM Rep of the Year - Jerry Nunez, and 2014 Rep of the Year from BOLT Lock – Craig Neveu.



Lynne Trimble, CEO of Innovative Marketing Services, serves on SEMA's MRN Select Committee. Dick Hedman, Scott Freeny, Joe Bovee and Jeff Gloden round out the IMS team of highly skilled and diverse professionals.



Dedolph added, "Innovative Marketing's philosophy of listening to the needs of the manufacturer and being innovative and flexible enough to meet the needs of today's marketplace is a successful combination." To learn more about Innovative Marketing Services visit http://www.teamims.com



Champion draws on the success of its racing roots in producing a line of engine oils designed for high performance racing applications and are available in numerous synthetic blends and full synthetic viscosities.



Champion Racing Motor Oils products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing.



Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs. These "purpose-built" racing oils are offered in a popular range of multi-viscosity SAE grades and formulated to meet the demands of most of today's high performance race engines. http://www.championsusechampion.com



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 58 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Motor Oils and Lubricants contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com