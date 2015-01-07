VeriShow Provides Car Dealerships with the Ability to Instantly Engage Clients Online Interacting with a Person. See VeriShow at the North American International Auto Sh

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2015 --Verishow is a live support and collaboration platform, which, according HBR Labs CEO Yuval Model, is designed to meet the needs of the new emerging customer who want to interact in person with agents. Essentially, the program is made to enhance customer service: Instead of dealing with some far-off customer service rep when inquiring about a product over the phone, Car dealership representatives are looking to engage customers as soon as they get to their website and VeriShow's platform can help engage personal sales with this new technology.



VeriShow provides dealerships with the ability to instantly engage clients online, in person, via text chat, video chat, phone and then browse their own web site or others industry related sites with them as well as review and fill-in applications while interacting online. There is no other way to provide better personal service online.



Verishow allows you to speak face to face with a rep that can actually show you the ins and outs of a product while simultaneously showing you facts and figures about the product on an adjacent window. VeriShow is a "MAYDAY "solution for any website. The solution fits almost any line of business. Any company that wants to differentiate itself by providing better customer service can benefit from using VeriShow. Verishow also uses a consumer-friendly system that displays various independent applications to assist the customer in the chat.



Verishow provides organizations with a complete digital experience (DX) solution that consists of video chat, co-browsing and content sharing capabilities. The company provides web and mobile browser-based engagement solutions. VeriShow's advance co-browser and document share capabilities can be used in conjunction with its video chat functionalities in order to give a complete personal attention experience to the customer.



Technology advancement, the abundance of new devices, and bandwidth availability has now evolved to enable a new generation of online customer engagement tools. Customers being able to use video chats, businesses can communicate with their customers and as a result, businesses can create products based on their customer's satisfaction.



North American International Auto Show Technology Showcase

January 12-15 Hall E of Cobo Center

VeriShow will exhibit the product at the 2015 North American International Auto Show Technology Showcase providing special discounts for those registered at pre-show events.



Verishow works on all types of computers and mobile collaboration from its Android app. As to whether video chat could ever replace the need for face-to-face meetings, Moed said: "We don't envision a situation when we would be replacing real life. We are just creating more opportunities to be more efficient. We want customers to be able to make more educated decisions." VeriShow accomplishes three goals by personalizing your service and improving customer satisfaction by using video chat, co-browsing and content sharing on your site to increase conversions and improve sales.



About VeriShow

The VeriShow team is led by CEO Yuval Moed, with support from a number of Michigan- based private investment groups including Lis Ventures and Gal-Mar. The company's R&D facilities are located in Haifa, Israel; its corporate headquarters are located in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For publication purposes VeriShow on the web http://www.verishow.com on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/VeriShow and on Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/5286883.



VeriShow video description: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWMfvQ6QaT0