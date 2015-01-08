Industry Leaders Unite: Transparent Join Forces with POS Portal to Deliver Unrivaled Quality & Service

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2015 --Transparent Merchant Services (https://www.trytransparent.com) is pleased to announce that they have partnered with POS Portal in efforts to deliver unsurpassed quality of service, software and hardware to its valued clients.



Transparent has cemented a name for itself as the "no-nonsense" merchant services provider, earmarking glowing reviews from top critics nationwide due to its service practices and operational credence.



Transparent's low fees, contract-free (month-to-month) obligation, and hassle-free approach to providing merchant services has empowered it to edge its way into a very competitive market as a tempting, modern merchant services solution.



Offering state-of-the-art, point-of-entry data encryption, Transparent has stayed a cut above the rest, able to offer greater security and an enhanced feature set while still keeping its fees low and reasonable.



POS Portal has rapidly become the industry leading hardware provider over the past 13 years. POS Portal ships over 250,000 pieces of POS hardware annually. It proudly serves household names like BBVA Compass, Capital One and Wells Fargo.



Transparent has now partnered with POS Portal to make it even easier for its customers to access the state-of-the-art hardware they'll require to securely process transactions. The new partnership connects customers of Transparent to exclusive offerings and savings on POS and credit card terminal hardware with fast front-door delivery.



"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with POS Portal," explained Patrick Gardner, VP of Business Development at Transparent. "It is the perfect combination of two industry leaders that, together, can help our customers more easily and smoothly meet their financial processing needs."



About Transparent Merchant Services

Transparent is a merchant processor offering a simplified service for small-to-medium businesses. Transparent offers a better solution for accepting payments whether in-store, online or both. For a small monthly and per transaction fee, Transparent charges the direct rates issued by the major credit card associations with no additional or hidden costs. Tailored to the growth of a business, Transparent goes the extra mile with a service that is free of sign-up fees, contracts, and commitments; only trust and confidence.



You can learn more about Transparent by visiting:

http://www.trytransparent.com



You can learn more about POS Portal by visiting:

https://partner.posportal.com/transparent/ic/about-us



About POS Portal

POS Portal is a premium provider of POS hardware. An industry leader, POS Portal ships over 250,000 pieces of POS hardware every year while working with household names like Wells Fargo, BBVA Compass, and Capital One. POS Portal knows how to get the right hardware right where it needs to be, configured correctly and delivered on time. With Dual shipping facilities in Sacramento, CA, and Louisville, KY, POS Portal is able to ensure timely delivery of all necessary hardware to its clients.



