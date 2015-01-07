17% GAGR for Field Service Management Market (FSM) Forecast to 2019

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2015 --ReportsnReports.com adds Field Service Management Market by Solution, Service, Deployment Type, User Type, Industry Vertical & Region - Global Forecasts to 2019 research report to its store.



Global Field Service Management market (FSM) is forecast to grow from $1.58 billion in 2014to $3.52 billion by 2019, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. North America is expected to be the largest market in terms of market size, while Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to experience an increase in market traction during the forecast period. Field Service Management (FSM) market has got hold across regions due to the increasing demand of better services by customer.



To meet the agile customer demands organizations are demanding solutions to improve and enhance their services. The organizations are also taking the advancements in technology into the account—catering to which various solutions such as ERP and CRM has tried to address their needs, but they had certain limitations in managing some needs required for better service. Complete report on Field Service Management Market by Solution (Work Order Management, Schedule and Dispatch, Inventory Management), by Service, by Deployment Type (Cloud, and On-Premise), by User Type (SMBs and Enterprise), by Industry Vertical & by Region - Global Forecasts to 2019 is available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/322868-field-service-management-market-by-solution-work-order-management-schedule-and-dispatch-inventory-management-by-service-by-deployment-type-cloud-and-on-premise-by-user-type-smbs-and-enterprise-by-industry-vertical-by-region-global-forecasts-to-2019.html.



FSM (field service management) plays an important role in helping organizations to centralize and manage their various service operations such as—work order management, mobile field workers, scheduling of tasks, dispatching the materials, managing the customers, maintaining the history of previous transactions of the customers, managing billing and invoicing solutions and reporting.



The growing demand for improved customer satisfaction, escalating demand for enhanced and efficient productivity and increasing operational costs and to provide better customer experience are clearly driving the FSM market globally.



The major vendors such as SAP Ag, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Clicksoftware Technologies LTD, Servicepower Technologies PLC, Trimble Navigation LTD, IFS, Astea International and Infor are helping large enterprises and SMBs to implement field service management solutions to serve their customers better in a cost effective way. Order a copy of this research at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=322868 .



The major restraints in this market are lack of awareness, progressing demand for competent management of FSM. The report analyzes the growth rate and penetration of FSM across all regions. There are various assumptions that have been taken into consideration for the market sizing and forecasting exercise. A few of the global assumptions include political, economic, social, technological, and economic factors. For instance, exchange rate is one of the economic factors which are expected to have a moderate rate of impact in this market. Therefore, dollar fluctuations are expected to not seriously affect the forecasts in the emerging Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. Inquire for discount on this research report @ http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=322868 . (This is a premium research report priced at US$ 4650 for single user license).



The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:



Field Service Management (FSM) market report segments the market into solutions, covering this market comprehensively. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. The market numbers are further split across different industry verticals and regions.



Field Service Management (FSM) market report will help them better understand the competitors and gain more insights to better position one's business. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including end-user analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and venture capital funding. Besides this, there are company profiles of the ten major players in this market. In this section, market internals are provided that can help place one's company ahead of the competitors.



Field Service Management (FSM) market report helps them understand the pulse of the market. The report provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



