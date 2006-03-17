Workflow for ETO Manufacturers Simplified with Real-time Data

Chuck Stewart, Executive Vice President with Encompix ETO ERP software noted, “Workflow Management simplifies production. Based on their security clearance, Encompix offers employees real-time data they can use to perform daily tasks. Encompix has been designed around the expected workflow of engineer-to-order and make-to-order manufacturers, making it simpler for people to perform normal business processes.”



Real-time data automates workflow management for processes used by engineer- and made-to-order manufacturers.



Specific benefits:

• Once the job BOM is established the engineers have the option to release the BOM to purchasing.

• The parts become immediately available to the buyer so he can place the purchase order.

• Upon receipt of the purchased goods, those goods flagged for inspection divert immediately to the inspector's "What Do I Need to Inspect Today?" screen.

• Material is either assigned to WIP or inventory or immediately returned to the vendor.



In addition to the real time foundation, Encompix provides an "Alert Messaging System," to facilitate communication among users throughout the work flow process. Encompix includes many standard alerts that may be activated for one or more users of the system. Additional alerts can be setup and customized to specific workflow tasks.



Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



According to Thomas R. Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org), “Encompix continues to capture significant marketshare in the ETO environment because few other ERP vendors truly understand the nuances and significant distinctions of the ETO process versus the repetitive manufacturing process. Encompix now has more than 200 of the leading ETO manufacturing firms in North America using their ERP Software solution.”







