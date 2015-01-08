Austin Internet Marketing Firm Develops Mobile Websites for Improved Conversion

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2015 --Austin internet marketing firm and Inc. 500/5000 member FindMyCompany.com (FMC) has begun developing unique, mobile- and tablet-compatible websites for clients who are ready to reach out to the expanding audience of consumers who use the internet on their mobile devices at an exponentially-increasing rate. The time people spend using the internet for surfing, searching and shopping has traditionally been spent on home computers and, more recently, laptops. Now that mobile phones and tablets are being manufactured with improving connectivity and processing capabilities, the numbers are beginning to shift. More people are using the internet on their phones and tablets than on their home computers and laptops, while spending less time on each website. They want the facts, on the move, and in a few seconds. Without this quick, efficient, mobile engagement the audience moves on. Businesses that want to reach their audience need to know and adapt to this reality.



Greg Joseph, President and CEO of FindMyCompany.com knows that being ahead of the curve and keeping the conversation going with the client's audience is how search engine marketing works. "Not only are mobile searchers going to spend less time on your website, they'll decide if you're a good fit faster too. And because they're already on the phone, they're much more likely to click your phone number and call to start their relationship immediately. I ask clients if their website is Click-to-Call ready and most say, 'I don't know.' Imagine how many potential clients they've losing just by missing that one, vital feature," Joseph said. FindMyCompany.com's 100% mobile and tablet compatible websites result in more conversion, meaning more phone calls, more reviews, more customers and more return on investment. FMC uses in-house developed coding that automatically drives website visitors to the client's mobile-compatible site, and each mobile site works smoothly across platforms, so potential customers benefit from the same user experience whether they prefer iPhone, Android, Blackberry or Windows Mobile phones and tablets.



FMC's mobile sites come equipped with features that mobile web users use most frequently to connect with businesses, including 'Click-to-Call' functionality that connects users instantly to the office line with a tap of the screen. Simple info such as hours of operation and mobile-enabled map functionality that features step-by-step driving instructions and instant connection to online map services increase accessibility for users on the go. Google Reviews are key to grabbing attention during that brief mobile-browsing window of opportunity to make an impression, so highly-visible, one-touch 'Leave a Google Review' buttons allow customers to leave their 5-star reviews quickly and visibly. The smaller average screen size means FMC condenses content to give the viewer the best, most important info they need to make the decision to buy, visit, schedule or reserve in seconds. Mobile website analytics help clients keep track of FMC's mobile website effectiveness by providing easily understandable website traffic and site visit numbers, providing ample tools for maximum retention and conversion. Social share buttons encourage users to instantly share their browsing experiences on social networks, expanding the influence of the mobile site to other platforms in moments.



About FindMyCompany.com

FindMyCompany.com is one of Austin's oldest and most trusted Internet Marketing companies. FindMyCompany.com works on behalf of their clients to develop a solid, professional online presence and navigate the constant developments of search engine algorithms. Watch their recent video about the importance of online business reviews here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJCq_HRWEZI To learn more about FindMyCompany.com's new mobile platform website development initiatives, visit them online at www.FindMyCompany.com.